Powerful pitching lifts Mitchell Post 18 baseball to wins over Rapid City Post 22, Huron

RAPID CITY -- A pair of top-tier pitching performances at the Veterans Classic tournament on Friday night and Saturday morning helped vault the Mitchell Post 18 Legion baseball team to a 5-1 start on the season.

Post 18 won 2-1 over the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats on Friday evening, and then won 7-1 over Huron at Fitzgerald Stadium.

On Friday, Dylan Soulek kept the defending South Dakota Class A Legion champions at bay, allowing five hits, one run and striking out eight in seven innings of work.

With only two hits in the game, Mitchell manufactured its scoring. In the second inning, Hudson Haley was hit by a pitch and was replaced by courtesy runner Landon Waddell, who went to second on a wild pitch and later moved to third on a groundout. With two out, Carter Miller singled past the shortstop to score Waddell. In the fifth inning, Lincoln Bates had a leadoff walk and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Miller, before Tyler Sanderson had an RBI single to right field to score Bates.

Post 22 got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning and scored on a fielder’s choice, with Soulek picking up a key strikeout to leave the tying run at third base. The Hardhats had a single runner each reach base in the sixth and seventh, but Soulek stranded them there for the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Saturday’s morning contest, Peyton Schroder controlled matters from the mound. Schroder gave up five hits and one run in the complete-game effort, striking out six without allowing a walk.

Mitchell led Huron 2-1 before taking advantage of a few Huron miscues to add to the lead. In the fifth inning, Karter Sibson scored from third base on an errant throw from the catcher to the pitcher during an at-bat. In the next inning, when Post 18 scored four runs, a sacrifice bunt by Peyton Mandel was thrown away by the Huron defense, allowing Tyler Sanderson to score, eventually building the lead to 7-1 in the inning. Huron finished the game with four errors.

Sibson, Tyler Sanderson and Landon Soulek and Parker Mandel each had two hits and drove in a run for Mitchell. Dylan Soulek also drove in a run for Post 18, which outhit Huron by an 11-5 margin.

Mitchell finished Fitzgerald Stadium Pool play at 3-1. Mitchell awaits a final game on Sunday at the Veterans Classic against a team from the Pete Lien Stadium Pool in the 12-team event.