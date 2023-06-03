99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Powerful pitching lifts Mitchell Post 18 baseball to wins over Rapid City Post 22, Huron

A pair of top-tier pitching performances at the Veterans Classic tournament on Friday night and Saturday morning helped vault the Mitchell Post 18 Legion baseball team to a 5-1 start on the season.

Post18general.jpg
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 12:50 PM

RAPID CITY -- A pair of top-tier pitching performances at the Veterans Classic tournament on Friday night and Saturday morning helped vault the Mitchell Post 18 Legion baseball team to a 5-1 start on the season.

Post 18 won 2-1 over the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats on Friday evening, and then won 7-1 over Huron at Fitzgerald Stadium.

On Friday, Dylan Soulek kept the defending South Dakota Class A Legion champions at bay, allowing five hits, one run and striking out eight in seven innings of work.

With only two hits in the game, Mitchell manufactured its scoring. In the second inning, Hudson Haley was hit by a pitch and was replaced by courtesy runner Landon Waddell, who went to second on a wild pitch and later moved to third on a groundout. With two out, Carter Miller singled past the shortstop to score Waddell. In the fifth inning, Lincoln Bates had a leadoff walk and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Miller, before Tyler Sanderson had an RBI single to right field to score Bates.

Post 22 got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning and scored on a fielder’s choice, with Soulek picking up a key strikeout to leave the tying run at third base. The Hardhats had a single runner each reach base in the sixth and seventh, but Soulek stranded them there for the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Saturday’s morning contest, Peyton Schroder controlled matters from the mound. Schroder gave up five hits and one run in the complete-game effort, striking out six without allowing a walk.

Mitchell led Huron 2-1 before taking advantage of a few Huron miscues to add to the lead. In the fifth inning, Karter Sibson scored from third base on an errant throw from the catcher to the pitcher during an at-bat. In the next inning, when Post 18 scored four runs, a sacrifice bunt by Peyton Mandel was thrown away by the Huron defense, allowing Tyler Sanderson to score, eventually building the lead to 7-1 in the inning. Huron finished the game with four errors.

Sibson, Tyler Sanderson and Landon Soulek and Parker Mandel each had two hits and drove in a run for Mitchell. Dylan Soulek also drove in a run for Post 18, which outhit Huron by an 11-5 margin.

Mitchell finished Fitzgerald Stadium Pool play at 3-1. Mitchell awaits a final game on Sunday at the Veterans Classic against a team from the Pete Lien Stadium Pool in the 12-team event.

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
What To Read Next
52945685402_4cfc918b1c_k.jpg
Prep
State softball roundup: Lincoln, Brookings secure spots in Class AA state title game
June 02, 2023 09:14 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-9.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Shooting for a state title: Kernel girls golf goes for Class AA crown in Pierre
June 02, 2023 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
060223.BonHommeSoftball.jpg
Prep
Class B softball state roundup: Top-seeded Alcester-Hudson defeats Bon Homme for title game berth
June 02, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4330535+Amateur Baseball2.jpg
Sports
Second edition of Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown amateur baseball event set for mid-June in Parkston
June 02, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Horizon telemedicine cart .jpeg
South Dakota
Between unwinding and renewals, SD health providers seek to bridge larger-than-expected Medicaid gap
May 31, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
The Tripp County courthouse. (Republic file photo)
Local
Man charged with rape of minor after alleged repeated violations of sex offender reporting laws
June 02, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
5-13-22SalemWindStormAftermath-10.jpg
Local
Salem to convert derecho-damaged land into new housing development
May 30, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic