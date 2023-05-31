Post 18 sweeps Harrisburg Maroon in season-opening Legion doubleheader

MITCHELL — Coach Luke Norden told his team to trust itself between games of a doubleheader.

And his squad responded in the second game.

After an 8-7 win over Harrisburg Maroon in which Mitchell nearly saw an 8-4 lead evaporate in the seventh inning, Post 18 routed Harrisburg to the tune of a 13-0, five-inning win in the second game to open up its American Legion season Tuesday.

“They know what they need to do, I've told them what they need to do in certain situations and they just got to trust themselves a little bit more to know that they're going to get the job done,” Norden said. “Guys know what to do and the last step of the process is to trust themselves.”

In both games, the Mitchell offense started hot, pouring on three runs in the first inning in Game 1 and pushing across seven in the first inning of Game 2. Mitchell kept its foot on the gas in Game 2, pulling away and going up 13-0 after three innings — the score it went on to win by.

But in the first game, Harrisburg clawed back, especially in the seventh inning. The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs down 8-4 in the seventh and scratched across three runs, moving the tying run to third base before Peyton Mandel closed out the game with a strikeout.

Despite eight runs and eight hits from Mitchell, Harrisburg stayed in the game on the strength of 12 Mitchell runners left on base and six errors from Post 18. Norden admitted his team “booted the ball around” a bit in the season-opening contests, but was pleased with the offensive production in both games.

“We had some really strong hits in the first game that got caught that could have easily broken the game open a little bit more,” he said. “I was really happy with our at-bats. … We did some really good things on the bases, getting reads on certain balls in play and scoring runs and moving up. I was just really happy offensively.”

Mitchell got production from the top of the order to the bottom in both games. Karter Sibson was 3-for-4 in Game 1 with a triple, a run scored and three runs batted in, while Parker Mandel went 2-for-5 with a double two runs scored. Peyton Mandel scored three runs out of the leadoff spot and Lincoln Bates pitched in a double and two RBIs. In the second game, Mitchell picked up 10 hits, with Parker Mandel, Bates and Landon Soulek all collecting two.

Mitchell's Lincoln Bates celebrates as he stands on second base during an American Legion baseball game against Harrisburg Maroon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

On the mound, Peyton Schroder pitched all five innings of Game 2, allowing no runs on three hits with five strikeouts, while Mitchell turned to four different pitchers in the opener. Landon Waddell got the start and went three shutout innings before giving the ball to Landon Soulek, who gave up four runs in two innings, though none were earned. Blake Brosz also threw an inning, allowing three runs, and Peyton Mandel got the save with a two-strikeout shutout inning of his own.

Part of the reason for using four pitchers in Game 1 was due to Mitchell (2-0) having an upcoming trip to Rapid City for the Veteran’s Classic, with five games spanning from Thursday to Sunday.

“We’re going to be turning around pretty quick. I just didn’t want our reliever-type guys to throw too many pitches in case we need them right on Thursday or Friday,” Norden said. “Landon Waddell, the first time out for us, I didn't want to throw him too many pitches to start the game and then I didn’t want those guys grinding too much to be ready for the weekend, too.”