Post 18 splits pair of Veterans Classic contests to open pool play in Rapid City

RAPID CITY — Mitchell Post 18 split a pair of opening-day games at the Veterans Classic Legion baseball tournament in Rapid City.

Post 18 lost 5-2 to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in their tournament opener, followed by a 10-0 run-rule decision against Laramie, Wyoming, in the day’s second game.

In Game 1, Mitchell was hurt by five defensive errors against the Sixers from Cheyenne, who built a 4-0 lead through 3 1/2 innings of play. Mitchell had five hits, with a double from Landon Soulek and a triple from Lincoln Bates, plus singles from Peyton Mandel, Karter Sibson and Hudson Haley, with Mandel and Bates driving in runs.

Tyler Sanderson got the start for Post 18 on the mound and threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, four runs (one earned), five walks and struck out three. Carter Miller recorded four outs in relief without a hit allowed but gave up a run and walked two.

In Game 2, a gem on the mound from Parker Mandel propelled Post 18 to victory. Mandel pitched all five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven batters with one walk.

Offensively, Sibson and Bates each had two hits, as the latter had two doubles and drove in three runs. Landon Waddell plated two runs, while Sibson and Mandel pushed across one run apiece. Dylan Soulek had one hit, walked twice and scored twice.

Mitchell (3-1) is back in action on Friday against tournament host Rapid City Post 22 at 5:30 p.m. Central time, before facing Huron at 10 a.m. Central on Saturday. A placement round game will be played on Sunday to conclude the tournament.

