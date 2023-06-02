99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Post 18 splits pair of Veterans Classic contests to open pool play in Rapid City

Mitchell is back in action on Friday against tournament host Rapid City Post 22 before facing Huron on Saturday.

Baseball general
Baseball
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
June 01, 2023 at 10:21 PM

RAPID CITY — Mitchell Post 18 split a pair of opening-day games at the Veterans Classic Legion baseball tournament in Rapid City.

Post 18 lost 5-2 to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in their tournament opener, followed by a 10-0 run-rule decision against Laramie, Wyoming, in the day’s second game.

In Game 1, Mitchell was hurt by five defensive errors against the Sixers from Cheyenne, who built a 4-0 lead through 3 1/2 innings of play. Mitchell had five hits, with a double from Landon Soulek and a triple from Lincoln Bates, plus singles from Peyton Mandel, Karter Sibson and Hudson Haley, with Mandel and Bates driving in runs.

Tyler Sanderson got the start for Post 18 on the mound and threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, four runs (one earned), five walks and struck out three. Carter Miller recorded four outs in relief without a hit allowed but gave up a run and walked two.

In Game 2, a gem on the mound from Parker Mandel propelled Post 18 to victory. Mandel pitched all five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven batters with one walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offensively, Sibson and Bates each had two hits, as the latter had two doubles and drove in three runs. Landon Waddell plated two runs, while Sibson and Mandel pushed across one run apiece. Dylan Soulek had one hit, walked twice and scored twice.

Mitchell (3-1) is back in action on Friday against tournament host Rapid City Post 22 at 5:30 p.m. Central time, before facing Huron at 10 a.m. Central on Saturday. A placement round game will be played on Sunday to conclude the tournament.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
060123.BonHommeSoftball.jpg
Prep
Softball state tournament roundup: Cavs down Raiders for Class B semifinal spot
June 01, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
IMG_8846.JPG
Prep
Mitchell baseball roundup: Junior Legion opens home slate with Watertown
May 31, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
5-30-23ClassBStateChampionshipBH-AvsTeaArea-41.jpg
Prep
Tea Area baseball makes memorable run to state title in Class B tournament debut
May 31, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Spencer Tornado Janklow.PNG
Local
Physical and emotional scars remain in Spencer 25 years after killer tornado
May 30, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Barry Amundson / For Sioux Falls Live
Horizon telemedicine cart .jpeg
South Dakota
Between unwinding and renewals, SD health providers seek to bridge larger-than-expected Medicaid gap
May 31, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
052023 MHS softball 3 bases.JPG
Prep
Mitchell's Alyssa Magee earns academic all-state honor for softball
May 31, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
5-13-22SalemWindStormAftermath-10.jpg
Local
Salem to convert derecho-damaged land into new housing development
May 30, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic