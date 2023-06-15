Post 18 gets back to winning ways with doubleheader split versus Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. — Mitchell Post 18 split a doubleheader with Watertown Post 17 on Wednesday, dropping the first game but using a late rally to take Game 2.

In the nightcap, the first seven hitters reached base safely for Mitchell in the top of the seventh as Post 18 plated six runs in the inning to break a 4-all tie, earning a 10-6 win the second half of the doubleheader.

After Watertown opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the second, Mitchell scored the next three, tacking on two in the third and another in the fourth. Watertown responded with three in the bottom of the fifth, but Mitchell tied the game at four with a run in the top of the sixth before a six-run outburst in the seventh.

Peyton Mandel and Landon Waddell provided a punch for Mitchell from the bottom of the lineup, as Mandel went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in out of the No. 8 spot, while Waddell tacked on two hits, a run scored and three RBIs in the nine hole, with each of them also picking up a double.

Blake Brosz started for Mitchell and went five innings, giving up four runs (two earned), five hits and two walks to go along with four strikeouts. Carter Miller picked up the win in relief with two innings of work, scattering four hits, two runs (one earned), one walk and three strikeouts.

Game 1: Watertown 9, Mitchell 8

WATERTOWN, S.D. — Watertown seemed to have an answer for every Mitchell offensive burst in the first game.

Four runs in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the bottom of the sixth for Post 17 proved too much for Mitchell, as Watertown completed the comeback and picked up a 9-8 win.

Mitchell opened the game up with three runs in the top of the first, which Watertown answered with two of its own in the home half. Mitchell scored the next four runs — one in the third and three in the fourth — but Watertown got four in the bottom of the fourth to pull back within one. A run for Post 18 in the top of the sixth wasn’t enough, as Post 17 capitalized on two errors to open up the bottom of the sixth and plated three runs.

Karter Sibson had a 3-for-4 effort at the plate with a triple and four runs batted in, while Parker Mandel added a pair of hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Hudson Haley picked up an RBI double in the loss.

On the mound, Tyler Sanderson started and went three innings with four runs, four hits, four walks and two strikeouts before handing the ball to Peyton Mandel, who tossed three innings with five runs (two earned), five hits, a walk and a strikeout and took the loss.

Mitchell moved to 9-6 with the doubleheader split and snapped a five-game losing streak in Game 2. Post 18 is back in action Thursday, June 15, against Gillette (Wyo.) for a single game in Mitchell.