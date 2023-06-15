Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Post 18 gets back to winning ways with doubleheader split versus Watertown

Mitchell moved to 9-6 with the doubleheader split and snapped a five-game losing streak in Game 2. Post 18 is back in action Thursday, June 15, against Gillette (Wyo.) for a single game.

6-15 Legion BB58.JPG
Mitchell's Parker Mandel slides into home as the ball skips past Watertown catcher Carson Mutschler during an American Legion baseball game on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Watertown.
Roger Merriam / Watertown Public Opinion
By Mitchell Republic
June 14, 2023 at 11:39 PM

WATERTOWN, S.D. — Mitchell Post 18 split a doubleheader with Watertown Post 17 on Wednesday, dropping the first game but using a late rally to take Game 2.

In the nightcap, the first seven hitters reached base safely for Mitchell in the top of the seventh as Post 18 plated six runs in the inning to break a 4-all tie, earning a 10-6 win the second half of the doubleheader.

After Watertown opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the second, Mitchell scored the next three, tacking on two in the third and another in the fourth. Watertown responded with three in the bottom of the fifth, but Mitchell tied the game at four with a run in the top of the sixth before a six-run outburst in the seventh.

Peyton Mandel and Landon Waddell provided a punch for Mitchell from the bottom of the lineup, as Mandel went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in out of the No. 8 spot, while Waddell tacked on two hits, a run scored and three RBIs in the nine hole, with each of them also picking up a double.

Blake Brosz started for Mitchell and went five innings, giving up four runs (two earned), five hits and two walks to go along with four strikeouts. Carter Miller picked up the win in relief with two innings of work, scattering four hits, two runs (one earned), one walk and three strikeouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

061123.Post 18.Dylan Soulek-2.JPG
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell hopes large staff helps build pitching prowess for Post 18 baseball
There are a lot of skilled players on the Mitchell Post 18 American Legion baseball team this summer. And almost all of them will likely be on the mound at some point this season.
June 13, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler

Game 1: Watertown 9, Mitchell 8

WATERTOWN, S.D. — Watertown seemed to have an answer for every Mitchell offensive burst in the first game.

Four runs in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the bottom of the sixth for Post 17 proved too much for Mitchell, as Watertown completed the comeback and picked up a 9-8 win.

Mitchell opened the game up with three runs in the top of the first, which Watertown answered with two of its own in the home half. Mitchell scored the next four runs — one in the third and three in the fourth — but Watertown got four in the bottom of the fourth to pull back within one. A run for Post 18 in the top of the sixth wasn’t enough, as Post 17 capitalized on two errors to open up the bottom of the sixth and plated three runs.

Karter Sibson had a 3-for-4 effort at the plate with a triple and four runs batted in, while Parker Mandel added a pair of hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Hudson Haley picked up an RBI double in the loss.

On the mound, Tyler Sanderson started and went three innings with four runs, four hits, four walks and two strikeouts before handing the ball to Peyton Mandel, who tossed three innings with five runs (two earned), five hits, a walk and a strikeout and took the loss.

Mitchell moved to 9-6 with the doubleheader split and snapped a five-game losing streak in Game 2. Post 18 is back in action Thursday, June 15, against Gillette (Wyo.) for a single game in Mitchell.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
061323.Alexandria Legion.Riley Haynes-2.JPG
Prep
South Dakota Diamond Report: Alexandria, Winner/Colome, Platte/Geddes all off to unbeaten starts
June 14, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-27.jpg
Prep
Mitchell baseball roundup: Juniors walk off Sioux Falls West in doubleheader split
June 14, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell_baseball_hat_general.jpg
Prep
Mitchell Post 18 drops road contest at Sioux Falls East
June 13, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lake Mitchell warning.jpg
Local
Council considers financial impact of $25M Lake Mitchell dredging project, interest rate ups loan to $39.4M
June 12, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
061223.N.SDS.BROADBAND1.jpg
News
Inflation drives up cost of broadband internet projects
June 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joshua Haiar / South Dakota Searchlight
7-11-22SalemArmory-7.jpg
Local
'Primed for growth': Salem cement facility to break ground June 15
June 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Terry Woster
Columns
Woster: Common ground on facts, information has never been more difficult
June 10, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Terry Woster