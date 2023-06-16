Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Post 18 executes on offense, on the mound to defeat Gillette

Mitchell improved to 10-6 with its second win in a row and ended a stretch of six games in five days.

6-15-23Post18vsGillette-22.jpg
Mitchell's Parker Mandel throws a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Gillette (Wyo.) Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Zech Lambert
By Zech Lambert
June 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM

MITCHELL — Mitchell Post 18 capitalized early Thursday evening.

Mitchell struck for two runs in the first inning, aided by two errors from Gillette (Wyo.), and added two more in the second to open up a 4-0 lead before going on to take down the Riders 6-1 in an American Legion contest at Cadwell Park.

All told, Gillette committed five errors, but Mitchell used well-executed bunts and balls in play to force them — only striking out once for the game.

“We executed a couple of things, we had a squeeze bunt and we moved a couple of guys on some other bunts and laid some bunts down that got guys on base,” coach Luke Norden said. “I was just happy with guys … having a plan knowing, ‘This is the situation. I got to do something here to drive this guy in or move them over.’ They’ve done a good job at that approach.”

6-15-23Post18vsGillette-9.jpg
Mitchell's Lincoln Bates watches a pitch come in during an American Legion baseball game against Gillette (Wyo.) Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

At the plate, the Mitchell offense racked up six hits in the win, with Mason Herman tallying two to go along with two runs scored, while Dylan Soulek had a double and Landon Waddell had a triple and two runs batted in. Hudson Haley also picked up two RBIs in the win.

On the mound, Parker Mandel didn’t need much run support, as he tossed a complete game, surrendering his only run with two outs in the seventh. He worked in and out of trouble, stranding at least one base runner every inning.

The lefty scattered seven hits, two walks and a hit batter over his seven innings of work, while also striking out five in the win.

“His pace (Thursday) was just perfect the whole game,” Norden said of Mandel. “I was really happy with everything he did pace wise and pitch wise, throwing all three of his pitches for strikes, and he did a really good job pounding the strike zone.”

6-15-23Post18vsGillette-20.jpg
For Gillette, Carson Loftus was tabbed with the loss on the mound, going 3 2/3 innings and giving up five runs, four hits and a walk, though just one of the runs was earned. Keyton Kilian and Seth Peterson each had two hits in the loss.

Mitchell improved to 10-6 with its second win in a row and ended a stretch of six games in five days. But Norden noted, despite the 2-4 mark over that stretch, he was pleased with the pitching.

Post 18 will have the weekend off — a chance to reset the pitching, Norden said — before traveling to Pierre for a doubleheader Monday.

“We never used one guy more than one time in all six games,” Norden said of his pitching staff. “That tells you how good our guys have been about throwing strikes and staying in games. … That’s one of the things I'm most happy with with these guys is that they've just done a really good job in that pitching role of wanting to be out there and saving guys so other guys get rest and you're not over throwing a number of guys.”

061123.Post 18.Dylan Soulek-2.JPG
