Sports Prep

PODCAST | Mitchell Republic Prep Sports Huddle: Upsets abound in nine-man football | Aug. 29, 2023

The Mitchell Republic sports staff looks back at the first week of football with all seven classes in action, which featured several upsets in the nine-man ranks.

By Landon DierksMarcus Traxler and Jacob Nielson
Today at 2:35 PM

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Dierks covers prep and collegiate athletics across the Mitchell Republic's coverage region area, focusing on Mitchell High School football and boys basketball and area high school football, volleyball and basketball, as well as Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball. He was also the lead on the Mitchell Republic Gridiron Spotlight, producing video and providing live play-by-play for the traveling weekly prep football broadcast during its first season in the fall of 2021. Dierks is a Mitchell native who graduated from South Dakota State University with his bachelor's degree in journalism in May 2020. He joined the Mitchell Republic sports staff in August 2021. He can be reached at ldierks@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Twitter at @LDierksy.
Cross Country Boys Generic
Prep
Freeman Academy/Marion boys, Chamberlain girls win MCM Invite cross country meet
7h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-20.jpg
Prep
Huron squeaks past Kernel volleyball in five-set showdown
16h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
general volleyball court.jpg
Prep
Area volleyball roundup for Aug. 29: Wagner tops Titans in four sets
16h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
050823-isaac-erbes.JPG
College
VIDEO: Previewing the FCS college football season for SDSU, USD
1d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
8-28-23NewHighSchoolProgress-2.jpg
News
Mitchell Board of Education approves final high school rebid item
1d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Mitchell City Hall 5.jpg
Local
Changes to subsidy funding process will provide Mitchell City Council a public review of nonprofits' requests
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
8-26-23CollegeFootballDakotaStatevsDWU-34.jpg
Subscribers Only
College
Interception, rivalry win represents big payoff for Adam DeJong, DWU veterans
2d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson