PODCAST | Mitchell Republic Prep Sports Huddle: Kicking off the 2023 football season | Aug. 23, 2023

The Mitchell Republic sports staff reviews the opening weekend of high school football in South Dakota and looks ahead to the first weekend with all seven classes in action.

By Landon DierksMarcus Traxler and Jacob Nielson
Today at 4:15 PM
Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Dierks covers prep and collegiate athletics across the Mitchell Republic's coverage region area, focusing on Mitchell High School football and boys basketball and area high school football, volleyball and basketball, as well as Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball. He was also the lead on the Mitchell Republic Gridiron Spotlight, producing video and providing live play-by-play for the traveling weekly prep football broadcast during its first season in the fall of 2021. Dierks is a Mitchell native who graduated from South Dakota State University with his bachelor's degree in journalism in May 2020. He joined the Mitchell Republic sports staff in August 2021. He can be reached at ldierks@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Twitter at @LDierksy.
