Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Platte/Geddes, Winner/Colome, Scotland/Menno triumph at VFW state tournaments

Platte/Geddes won the Class B 12-and-under state VFW tournament, while Winner/Colome won the 8U gold bracket and Scotland/Menno won the 8U silver bracket.

5040001+baseball.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 1:20 PM

MITCHELL — Coming in as the No. 3 seed, Platte/Geddes 12-and-under didn’t give up a run over four games as it took home the South Dakota VFW state baseball Class B 12U tournament title on Sunday.

P/G defeated No. 5 Emery 6-0 in the championship game and also took down No. 14 Lake Norden 15-0, No. 6 Bon Homme 4-0 and No. 2 Parkston 12-0 on its way to the title.

The 8U gold and silver brackets also had their championships over the weekend, with the Winner/Colome Rebels winning in the gold bracket and Scotland/Menno taking first in the silver bracket.

Both teams came in as the No. 1 seed in their respective tournaments, with Winner/Colome beating No. 6 Parkston 5-1 in the gold championship and Scotland/Menno defeating No. 7 Canton 7-1 in the silver title game.

Winner/Colome also defeated No. 9 Dell Rapids Blue 5-4 and No. 4 Brandon Valley 13-9 on its way to a championship, while Scotland/Menno beat No. 9 Corsica/Stickney 8-4 and No. 5 Dell Rapids Red 12-11.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 12U Class A tournament, second-seeded Dell Rapids beat the top-seed Madison Baseliners 12-2 to win the championship. Both the 10U Class A and Class B tournaments are July 14-16.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for July 9: Platte rallies past Parkston Mudcats
17h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
070923.City Golf.Jeff Meyerink-2.JPG
Sports
Strong Day 2 lifts Jeff Meyerink to second-straight Mitchell city golf title
21h ago
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
Track & Field: USATF Championships
Sports
USD alum Chris Nilsen grabs third-straight U.S. pole vault championship
21h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Corn Palace Festival13.jpg
Local
Country music artist Michael Ray, Rock of Ages band to headline 2023 Corn Palace Festival entertainment
3d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for July 9: Platte rallies past Parkston Mudcats
17h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
7-6-23Crop-WeedSpraying-1.jpg
South Dakota
‘A lot more optimism’ as recent rains boost South Dakota crops amid dry conditions
3d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge