Platte/Geddes, Winner/Colome, Scotland/Menno triumph at VFW state tournaments

MITCHELL — Coming in as the No. 3 seed, Platte/Geddes 12-and-under didn’t give up a run over four games as it took home the South Dakota VFW state baseball Class B 12U tournament title on Sunday.

P/G defeated No. 5 Emery 6-0 in the championship game and also took down No. 14 Lake Norden 15-0, No. 6 Bon Homme 4-0 and No. 2 Parkston 12-0 on its way to the title.

The 8U gold and silver brackets also had their championships over the weekend, with the Winner/Colome Rebels winning in the gold bracket and Scotland/Menno taking first in the silver bracket.

Both teams came in as the No. 1 seed in their respective tournaments, with Winner/Colome beating No. 6 Parkston 5-1 in the gold championship and Scotland/Menno defeating No. 7 Canton 7-1 in the silver title game.

Winner/Colome also defeated No. 9 Dell Rapids Blue 5-4 and No. 4 Brandon Valley 13-9 on its way to a championship, while Scotland/Menno beat No. 9 Corsica/Stickney 8-4 and No. 5 Dell Rapids Red 12-11.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 12U Class A tournament, second-seeded Dell Rapids beat the top-seed Madison Baseliners 12-2 to win the championship. Both the 10U Class A and Class B tournaments are July 14-16.