99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Wagner, Bon Homme, Winner each win in softball triangular

The three squad met up for three games on Monday afternoon in Wagner.

050823.Wagner7.JPG
Wagner's Lydia Yost (5)
Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic
Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
May 09, 2023 at 11:08 AM

WAGNER, S.D. — Wagner, Bon Homme and Winner took turns flashing high-powered offenses in a softball triangular on Monday afternoon.

In all three contests, the winning side reached double figures in runs, as each team won once and lost once on the afternoon.

Wagner 14, Bon Homme 0 (5 inn.)

050823.Wagner1.JPG
1/10: Wagner's Lydia Yost (5)
050823.Wagner2.JPG
2/10: Wagner's Sydney Cournoyer (24)
050823.Wagner3.JPG
3/10: Wagner's Brylie Link (18)
050823.Wagner4.JPG
4/10: 
050823.Wagner5.JPG
5/10: Wagner's Brylie Link (18)
050823.Wagner6.JPG
6/10: Wagner's Braxton Nedved (10)
050823.Wagner7.JPG
7/10: Wagner's Lydia Yost (5)
050823.Wagner8.JPG
8/10: Wagner's Kayden Zephier (4)
050823.Wagner9.JPG
9/10: Wagner's Braxton Nedved (10)
050823.Wagner10.JPG
10/10: Wagner's Ravyn Medricky (21)

The hosts capped the triangular with the most dominant performance of the afternoon, racing past Bon Homme, 14-0, in five innings.

Lydia Yost powered the Red Raiders at the plate as well as in the circle. Yost went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk, driving in four runs and scoring four times herself. Pitching, Yost went all five innings, allowing two hits while striking out six batters with four walks.

Emma Yost added four RBIs for Wagner, which also got two hits and three RBIs from Libby Kotab and two hits, runs and RBIs from Brylie Link.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bon Homme 15, Winner 5 (6 inn.)

050823.BonHomme1.JPG
1/10: Bon Homme's Taycee Ranek (14)
050823.BonHomme2.JPG
2/10: Bon Homme's Kenadee Kozak (6) delivers a pitch against Winner Area during a varsity softball triangular on May 8, 2023, in Wagner.
050823.BonHomme3.JPG
3/10: Bon Homme's Taycee Ranek (14)
050823.BonHomme4.JPG
4/10: Bon Homme's Aspen Schonebaum (3)
050823.BonHomme5.JPG
5/10: Bon Homme's Mylee Branaugh (4)
050823.BonHomme6.JPG
6/10: 
050823.BonHomme7.JPG
7/10: Bon Homme's Jurni Vavruska (9)
050823.BonHomme8.JPG
8/10: Bon Homme's Kenadee Kozak (6)
050823.BonHomme9.JPG
9/10: Bon Homme's Aspen Schonebaum (3)
050823.BonHomme10.JPG
10/10: Bon Homme's Taryn Crites (24)

In Game 2, Bon Homme scored in the offensive half of all six innings on the way to the highest single-game run total of the afternoon.

Reyna Alberts was the lone Cavalier with multiple RBIs at three, but four Cavs scored two or more runs. Taycee Ranek came around to score a game-high four times, with Netty Myers scoring thrice. Olivia Kaul and Taryn Crites each scored two runs.

In the circle, Kenadee Kozak struck out 11 batters with six walks and seven hits allowed across the six innings for Bon Homme.

Winner 10, Wagner 9

050823.Winner1.JPG
1/10: Winner's Elly Kaiser (23)
050823.Winner2.JPG
2/10: Winner's Tianna Evans (1)
050823.Winner3.JPG
3/10: Winner's Aleya Miller (10)
050823.Winner4.JPG
4/10: Winner's Aleya Miller (10)
050823.Winner5.JPG
5/10: Winner's Brindy Bolander (13)
050823.Winner6.JPG
6/10: Winner's Tila Harter (7)
050823.Winner7.JPG
7/10: Winner's Elly Kaiser (23)
050823.Winner8.JPG
8/10: Winner's Brindy Bolander (13)
050823.Winner9.JPG
9/10: Winner's Melanie Brozik (5)
050823.Winner10.JPG
10/10: Winner's Sophia Hofeldt (12)

Three runs in the top of the sixth inning put Winner ahead for good, as the Warriors edged Wagner to start the day.

In the come-from-behind effort, Brindy Bolander and Maree Pravecek posted identical 4-for-4 marks at the plate, each driving in two runs and scoring two more. Melanie Brozik also had two RBIs alongside Tila Harter recording two hits and Sophia Hofeldt scoring twice.

Aleya Miller tossed a complete game, allowing 12 hits but striking out eight batters with just one walk.

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Dierks covers prep and collegiate athletics across the Mitchell Republic's coverage region area, focusing on Mitchell High School football and boys basketball and area high school football, volleyball and basketball, as well as Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball. He was also the lead on the Mitchell Republic Gridiron Spotlight, producing video and providing live play-by-play for the traveling weekly prep football broadcast during its first season in the fall of 2021. Dierks is a Mitchell native who graduated from South Dakota State University with his bachelor's degree in journalism in May 2020. He joined the Mitchell Republic sports staff in August 2021. He can be reached at ldierks@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Twitter at @LDierksy.
What To Read Next
051723.SilasHoldeman.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet
May 17, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher