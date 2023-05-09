PHOTOS: Wagner, Bon Homme, Winner each win in softball triangular

WAGNER, S.D. — Wagner, Bon Homme and Winner took turns flashing high-powered offenses in a softball triangular on Monday afternoon.

In all three contests, the winning side reached double figures in runs, as each team won once and lost once on the afternoon.

Wagner 14, Bon Homme 0 (5 inn.)

1 / 10: Wagner's Lydia Yost (5) 2 / 10: Wagner's Sydney Cournoyer (24) 3 / 10: Wagner's Brylie Link (18) 4 / 10: 5 / 10: Wagner's Brylie Link (18) 6 / 10: Wagner's Braxton Nedved (10) 7 / 10: Wagner's Lydia Yost (5) 8 / 10: Wagner's Kayden Zephier (4) 9 / 10: Wagner's Braxton Nedved (10) 10 / 10: Wagner's Ravyn Medricky (21)

The hosts capped the triangular with the most dominant performance of the afternoon, racing past Bon Homme, 14-0, in five innings.

Lydia Yost powered the Red Raiders at the plate as well as in the circle. Yost went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk, driving in four runs and scoring four times herself. Pitching, Yost went all five innings, allowing two hits while striking out six batters with four walks.

Emma Yost added four RBIs for Wagner, which also got two hits and three RBIs from Libby Kotab and two hits, runs and RBIs from Brylie Link.

Bon Homme 15, Winner 5 (6 inn.)

1 / 10: Bon Homme's Taycee Ranek (14) 2 / 10: Bon Homme's Kenadee Kozak (6) delivers a pitch against Winner Area during a varsity softball triangular on May 8, 2023, in Wagner. 3 / 10: Bon Homme's Taycee Ranek (14) 4 / 10: Bon Homme's Aspen Schonebaum (3) 5 / 10: Bon Homme's Mylee Branaugh (4) 6 / 10: 7 / 10: Bon Homme's Jurni Vavruska (9) 8 / 10: Bon Homme's Kenadee Kozak (6) 9 / 10: Bon Homme's Aspen Schonebaum (3) 10 / 10: Bon Homme's Taryn Crites (24)

In Game 2, Bon Homme scored in the offensive half of all six innings on the way to the highest single-game run total of the afternoon.

Reyna Alberts was the lone Cavalier with multiple RBIs at three, but four Cavs scored two or more runs. Taycee Ranek came around to score a game-high four times, with Netty Myers scoring thrice. Olivia Kaul and Taryn Crites each scored two runs.

In the circle, Kenadee Kozak struck out 11 batters with six walks and seven hits allowed across the six innings for Bon Homme.

Winner 10, Wagner 9

1 / 10: Winner's Elly Kaiser (23) 2 / 10: Winner's Tianna Evans (1) 3 / 10: Winner's Aleya Miller (10) 4 / 10: Winner's Aleya Miller (10) 5 / 10: Winner's Brindy Bolander (13) 6 / 10: Winner's Tila Harter (7) 7 / 10: Winner's Elly Kaiser (23) 8 / 10: Winner's Brindy Bolander (13) 9 / 10: Winner's Melanie Brozik (5) 10 / 10: Winner's Sophia Hofeldt (12)

Three runs in the top of the sixth inning put Winner ahead for good, as the Warriors edged Wagner to start the day.

In the come-from-behind effort, Brindy Bolander and Maree Pravecek posted identical 4-for-4 marks at the plate, each driving in two runs and scoring two more. Melanie Brozik also had two RBIs alongside Tila Harter recording two hits and Sophia Hofeldt scoring twice.

Aleya Miller tossed a complete game, allowing 12 hits but striking out eight batters with just one walk.