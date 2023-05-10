99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Kernel boys tennis hosts ESD tournament

Action from the ESD boys tennis meet Tuesday at Hitchcock Park.

050923.MHS Tennis.Drake Jerke (2).JPG
Mitchell's Drake Jerke sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic
Zech Lambert
By Zech Lambert
May 09, 2023 at 7:27 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell boys tennis team was in action Tuesday at Hitchcock Park for the ESD meet.

Here are some photos from the action.

050923.MHS Tennis.Luke Jerke (3).JPG
1/20: Mitchell's Luke Jerke sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Luke Jerke (1).JPG
2/20: Mitchell's Luke Jerke sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Luke Jerke (4).JPG
3/20: Mitchell's Luke Jerke sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Luke Jerke (2).JPG
4/20: Mitchell's Luke Jerke sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Jager Juracek (3).JPG
5/20: Mitchell's Jager Juracek sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Jager Juracek (4).JPG
6/20: Mitchell's Jager Juracek sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Jager Juracek (2).JPG
7/20: Mitchell's Jager Juracek sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Jager Juracek (1).JPG
8/20: Mitchell's Jager Juracek sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Zach Fuhrer (2).JPG
9/20: Mitchell's Zach Fuhrer sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Zach Fuhrer (1).JPG
10/20: Mitchell's Zach Fuhrer sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Matthew Mauszycki (1).JPG
11/20: Mitchell's Matthew Mauszycki sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Matthew Mauszycki (2).JPG
12/20: Mitchell's Matthew Mauszycki sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Matthew Mauszycki (3).JPG
13/20: Mitchell's Matthew Mauszycki sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Drake Jerke (2).JPG
14/20: Mitchell's Drake Jerke sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Drake Jerke (3).JPG
15/20: Mitchell's Drake Jerke sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Drake Jerke (1).JPG
16/20: Mitchell's Drake Jerke sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Drake Jerke (4).JPG
17/20: Mitchell's Drake Jerke sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Levi Loken (1).JPG
18/20: Mitchell's Levi Loken sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Levi Loken (3).JPG
19/20: Mitchell's Levi Loken sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
050923.MHS Tennis.Levi Loken (2).JPG
20/20: Mitchell's Levi Loken sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.

Zech Lambert is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He graduated from Penn State University in May 2022 and began at the Mitchell Republic in July 2022. He can be reached at zlambert@mitchellrepublic.com or on Twitter @Zech_Lambert.
