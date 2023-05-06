PHOTOS: Images from the opening day of the Dakota Relays

Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

U.S. Sen. John Thune places a first-place medal around Kade Stukel's neck following Gregory's victory in the Class B boys 4x200-meter relay during the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Sioux Falls.

20 / 20: U.S. Sen. John Thune places a first-place medal around Kade Stukel's neck following Gregory's victory in the Class B boys 4x200-meter relay during the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Sioux Falls.

From left, Gregory's Luke Stukel takes the baton from Eli Fogel in the Class B boys 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

19 / 20: From left, Gregory's Luke Stukel takes the baton from Eli Fogel in the Class B boys 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Mitchell's Lukas Bennett breaks from the blocks in the boys 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

18 / 20: Mitchell's Lukas Bennett breaks from the blocks in the boys 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

From left, Mitchell's Brooke Bartscher takes the baton from teammate Claire Hegg in the girls 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

17 / 20: From left, Mitchell's Brooke Bartscher takes the baton from teammate Claire Hegg in the girls 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Mitchell's Mia Mullenmeister carries the baton in the 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

16 / 20: Mitchell's Mia Mullenmeister carries the baton in the 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Gregory's Kade Stukel carries the baton to the finish line in the boys Class B 4x200-meter relay against Warner's Logan Permann during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

15 / 20: Gregory's Kade Stukel carries the baton to the finish line in the boys Class B 4x200-meter relay against Warner's Logan Permann during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Mitchell's Nathan McCormick and Sioux Falls Washington's Nick Olson race in the boys 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

14 / 20: Mitchell's Nathan McCormick and Sioux Falls Washington's Nick Olson race in the boys 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reed Rus clears the bar in the boys high jump during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

13 / 20: Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reed Rus clears the bar in the boys high jump during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Mitchell's Kellan Odell throws the javelin during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

12 / 20: Mitchell's Kellan Odell throws the javelin during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Platte-Geddes' Lee Reiser throws the shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

11 / 20: Platte-Geddes' Lee Reiser throws the shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Minot (N.D.)'s Anthony Brown flies through the air in the boys long jump during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

10 / 20: Minot (N.D.)'s Anthony Brown flies through the air in the boys long jump during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Jefferson's Aiden Cuka lands in the long jump pit during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

9 / 20: Sioux Falls Jefferson's Aiden Cuka lands in the long jump pit during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Christian's Paul Hoekman throws the shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

8 / 20: Sioux Falls Christian's Paul Hoekman throws the shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Pierre's Jason Maciejczak participates in the boys shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

7 / 20: Pierre's Jason Maciejczak participates in the boys shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Platte-Geddes' Lee Reiser reacts during the boys shot put event on the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

6 / 20: Platte-Geddes' Lee Reiser reacts during the boys shot put event on the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland crosses the finish line in a heat of the 100-meter dash during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

5 / 20: Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland crosses the finish line in a heat of the 100-meter dash during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Hanson's Keaton Weber leaps in the boys long jump during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

4 / 20: Hanson's Keaton Weber leaps in the boys long jump during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Washington's Kael Miedema participates in the shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

3 / 20: Sioux Falls Washington's Kael Miedema participates in the shot put during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Ethan/Parkston's James Deckert participates in the long jump pit during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

2 / 20: Ethan/Parkston's James Deckert participates in the long jump pit during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Ethan/Parkston's James Deckert lands in the long jump pit during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

1 / 20: Ethan/Parkston's James Deckert lands in the long jump pit during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

PHOTOS: Images from the opening day of the Dakota Relays The 98th annual Howard Wood Dakota Relays kicked off on Friday, May 5.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.