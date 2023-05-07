PHOTOS: Day 2 at the Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS — A full day on the track and in the field events allowed the 98th annual Howard Wood Dakota Relays to be competed on Saturday, capping a two-day spring sports festival.

Here's a look at the action:

1 / 51: From left, Dakota Valley's Tyler Schutte, Alcester-Hudson's Mateo Kleinhans and Sioux Falls Christian's Connor Pruis run in the 300-meter hurdles at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 2 / 51: New Rockford-Sheyenne's (N.D.) Kelsie Belquist receives the girls 300-meter first-place medal on the podium during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 3 / 51: From left, Sioux Falls Lincoln's Ella Termaat and Brandon Valley's Addison Scholten run in the girls sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 4 / 51: From left, Elkton-Lake Benton's Blake DeVries and Lennox's Layne Kuper lead a pack of runners in the 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 5 / 51: From left, Jamestown's (N.D.) Yolanda Nabwe, Chester Area's Jacy Wolf and Freeman's Rylee Peters clear their hurdles while Bismarck Legacy's Aspen Eslinger takes a tumble in the girls 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 6 / 51: Custer's Ciana Stiefel goes over the bar in the girls pole vault during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 7 / 51: Mitchell's Lizzie Tyler, center, carries the baton in the final lap of the girls 4x400-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 8 / 51: Sioux Falls Washington's Nyariek Kur makes her attempt in the triple jump during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 9 / 51: Hanson's Eliza Oltmanns and Kimball/White Lake's Christine Gaulke run the opening leg of the girls 4x400-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 10 / 51: Mitchell's Carter Harris makes an attempt in the boys pole vault during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 11 / 51: Redwood Valley's (Minn.) Kendall Huhnerkoch leaps in the girls triple jump during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 12 / 51: Huron's Dylan Lichty makes an attempt in the boys pole vault during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 13 / 51: Belle Fourche's Mataya Ward lands in the sand pit following her triple jump attempt during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 14 / 51: Ethan/Parkston's Berkley Ziebart jumps in the girls triple jump during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 15 / 51: Ethan/Parkston's Maddux Brissette breaks from the starting blocks in the boys 4x100-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 16 / 51: Mitchell Christian's Josh Brandt runs the final leg of the boys 4x100-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 17 / 51: Custer's Ciana Stiefel goes over the bar in the girls pole vault during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 18 / 51: Mitchell's Brooke Bartscher runs the final leg of the girls 4x100 relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 19 / 51: Mitchell Christian's Carson Johnson runs the opening leg of the boys 4x100-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 20 / 51: Mitchell's Keyana Kelley runs the opening leg of the girls 4x100-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 21 / 51: Howard's Melanie Calmus, center, runs in the girls 4x100 relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 22 / 51: From left, Viborg-Hurley's Devin Sayler and Gregory's Kade Stukel sprint in the final leg of the Class B 4x100-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 23 / 51: From left, Wagner's Jhett Breen and Sioux Falls Lincoln's Jaxsen Even during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 24 / 51: Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland crosses the finish line in the girls 400-meter dash at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls. 25 / 51: Mitchell's Treyson Schulz sprays sand as he lands to complete an attempt in the boys triple jump at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls. 26 / 51: From left, Red River's (N.D.) Sophie Brakke, Brandon Valley's Shelby Bergan and Rapid City Central's Madyson Wolfe compete in the 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 27 / 51: From left, Gregory's Paul Sinclair, Kade Stukel, Eli Fogel and Luke Stukel receive the Class B boys 4x100-relay trophy during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 28 / 51: Rapid City Stevens' Simeon Birnbaum runs alone on the homestretch during the third lap of the boys 1,600 meters at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls. 29 / 51: McCook Central Montrose's Paul Kaffar glides through the air during a leap in the boys triple jump at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls. 30 / 51: Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reed Rus clears the last hurdle during the finals of the boys 110-meter hurdles at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls. 31 / 51: Kelsie Belquist, of New Rockford-Sheyenne (N.D.), watches the clock as she clears the last hurdle during a finals heat of the girls 300-meter hurdles at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls. 32 / 51: Gregory's Asia VanDerWerff takes the baton from Cassidy Keiser in the sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 33 / 51: Ethan/Parkston's Ella Pollreisz takes the baton from teammate Marissa Storm during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 34 / 51: Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland strives for the finish line in the girls sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 35 / 51: Warner's Hunter Cramer leads the pack in the 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 36 / 51: From left, Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland, Reagan Rus, Alyssa Johnson and Madalynn Lorang accept the Class A sprint medley team trophy during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 37 / 51: Mitchell's Brooke Bartscher hands the baton to teammate Lizzie Tyler in the sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 38 / 51: Corsica-Stickney's Shad Bosma sprints to the finish line in the 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 39 / 51: From left, Colman-Egan's Reese Luse takes the baton from teammate Josie Mousel in the sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 40 / 51: Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Madalynn Lorang runs the opening leg of the Titans' winning sprint medley relay at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 41 / 51: From left, Sioux Falls Roosevelt's Presli White, Mitchell's Carsyn Weich and Harrisburg's Ragyn Peska run in the sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 42 / 51: Hamlin's Gracelyn Leiseth prepares to throw in the girls discus event at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 43 / 51: Ethan/Parkston's Lauren Ziebart runs in the girls sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 44 / 51: Sioux Falls Jefferson's Haley Fodness clears the pole vault bar during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 45 / 51: Sioux Falls Chrstian's Josiah Adams clears the final hurdle to win the 300-meter race during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 46 / 51: Mitchell's Lainee Forst breaks from the starting blocks in the Class AA sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 47 / 51: Menno's Ashton Massey clears the hurdles in the 300-meter race during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 48 / 51: From left, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Elizabeth Boschee and Mandan's (N.D.) Kayla Corbin approach the hurdles in the 300-meter race during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 49 / 51: From left, Mitchell's Sidney Malde and Bowman County's (N.D.) Quin Andrews clear hurdles during the 300-meter race during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 50 / 51: Providence Academy's (Minn.) Maddyn Greenway sprints to the finish line during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. 51 / 51: O'Gorman's Audrey Meyer and Menno's Ashton Massey lean toward the finish line in the girls 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.