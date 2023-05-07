99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Day 2 at the Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls

Images from the culmination of the state's premier track festival on Saturday at Howard Wood Field.

050623 HWDR-2 Custer pole vault2.JPG
Custer's Ciana Stiefel goes over the bar in the girls pole vault during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
May 06, 2023 at 9:14 PM

SIOUX FALLS — A full day on the track and in the field events allowed the 98th annual Howard Wood Dakota Relays to be competed on Saturday, capping a two-day spring sports festival.

Here's a look at the action:

050623 HWDR-2 sideways hurdles.JPG
1/51: From left, Dakota Valley's Tyler Schutte, Alcester-Hudson's Mateo Kleinhans and Sioux Falls Christian's Connor Pruis run in the 300-meter hurdles at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Kelsie Belquist.JPG
2/51: New Rockford-Sheyenne's (N.D.) Kelsie Belquist receives the girls 300-meter first-place medal on the podium during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 AA sprint medley.JPG
3/51: From left, Sioux Falls Lincoln's Ella Termaat and Brandon Valley's Addison Scholten run in the girls sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 hurdles Lennox ELB.JPG
4/51: From left, Elkton-Lake Benton's Blake DeVries and Lennox's Layne Kuper lead a pack of runners in the 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 hurdles fall.JPG
5/51: From left, Jamestown's (N.D.) Yolanda Nabwe, Chester Area's Jacy Wolf and Freeman's Rylee Peters clear their hurdles while Bismarck Legacy's Aspen Eslinger takes a tumble in the girls 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Custer pole vault.JPG
6/51: Custer's Ciana Stiefel goes over the bar in the girls pole vault during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Kernel 4x4 Tyler.JPG
7/51: Mitchell's Lizzie Tyler, center, carries the baton in the final lap of the girls 4x400-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 SFW Kur2.JPG
8/51: Sioux Falls Washington's Nyariek Kur makes her attempt in the triple jump during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Hanson KWL.JPG
9/51: Hanson's Eliza Oltmanns and Kimball/White Lake's Christine Gaulke run the opening leg of the girls 4x400-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Carter Harris Mitchell.JPG
10/51: Mitchell's Carter Harris makes an attempt in the boys pole vault during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Redwood Valley Kendall Huhnerkoch2.JPG
11/51: Redwood Valley's (Minn.) Kendall Huhnerkoch leaps in the girls triple jump during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Huron Dylan Lichty.JPG
12/51: Huron's Dylan Lichty makes an attempt in the boys pole vault during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Mataya Ward.JPG
13/51: Belle Fourche's Mataya Ward lands in the sand pit following her triple jump attempt during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 EP Berkley Ziebart.JPG
14/51: Ethan/Parkston's Berkley Ziebart jumps in the girls triple jump during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 EP 4x100.JPG
15/51: Ethan/Parkston's Maddux Brissette breaks from the starting blocks in the boys 4x100-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 MCS 4x1002.JPG
16/51: Mitchell Christian's Josh Brandt runs the final leg of the boys 4x100-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Custer pole vault2.JPG
17/51: Custer's Ciana Stiefel goes over the bar in the girls pole vault during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Brooke Bartscher.JPG
18/51: Mitchell's Brooke Bartscher runs the final leg of the girls 4x100 relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 MCS 4x100.JPG
19/51: Mitchell Christian's Carson Johnson runs the opening leg of the boys 4x100-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Kernel 4x1.JPG
20/51: Mitchell's Keyana Kelley runs the opening leg of the girls 4x100-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 3186 1383 relay.JPG
21/51: Howard's Melanie Calmus, center, runs in the girls 4x100 relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Gregory Kade Stukel relay.JPG
22/51: From left, Viborg-Hurley's Devin Sayler and Gregory's Kade Stukel sprint in the final leg of the Class B 4x100-meter relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Jhett Breen.JPG
23/51: From left, Wagner's Jhett Breen and Sioux Falls Lincoln's Jaxsen Even during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623.BerkeleyEngelland.JPG
24/51: Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland crosses the finish line in the girls 400-meter dash at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls.
050623.TreysonSchulz.JPG
25/51: Mitchell's Treyson Schulz sprays sand as he lands to complete an attempt in the boys triple jump at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 three hurdles.JPG
26/51: From left, Red River's (N.D.) Sophie Brakke, Brandon Valley's Shelby Bergan and Rapid City Central's Madyson Wolfe compete in the 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Gregory 4x1 relay.JPG
27/51: From left, Gregory's Paul Sinclair, Kade Stukel, Eli Fogel and Luke Stukel receive the Class B boys 4x100-relay trophy during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623.SimeonBirnbaum.JPG
28/51: Rapid City Stevens' Simeon Birnbaum runs alone on the homestretch during the third lap of the boys 1,600 meters at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls.
050623.MCM_PaulKaffar.JPG
29/51: McCook Central Montrose's Paul Kaffar glides through the air during a leap in the boys triple jump at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls.
050623.ReedRus.JPG
30/51: Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reed Rus clears the last hurdle during the finals of the boys 110-meter hurdles at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls.
050623.KelsieBelquist.JPG
31/51: Kelsie Belquist, of New Rockford-Sheyenne (N.D.), watches the clock as she clears the last hurdle during a finals heat of the girls 300-meter hurdles at the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Gregory girls.JPG
32/51: Gregory's Asia VanDerWerff takes the baton from Cassidy Keiser in the sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 EP 951 953.JPG
33/51: Ethan/Parkston's Ella Pollreisz takes the baton from teammate Marissa Storm during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Berkeley Engelland sprint medley.JPG
34/51: Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland strives for the finish line in the girls sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 2999 hurdles.JPG
35/51: Warner's Hunter Cramer leads the pack in the 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 MVP sprint podium.JPG
36/51: From left, Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland, Reagan Rus, Alyssa Johnson and Madalynn Lorang accept the Class A sprint medley team trophy during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Kernel girls sprint medley.JPG
37/51: Mitchell's Brooke Bartscher hands the baton to teammate Lizzie Tyler in the sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Shad Bosma.JPG
38/51: Corsica-Stickney's Shad Bosma sprints to the finish line in the 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Colman-Egan Mousel Luze.JPG
39/51: From left, Colman-Egan's Reese Luse takes the baton from teammate Josie Mousel in the sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 MVP sprint opening leg.JPG
40/51: Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Madalynn Lorang runs the opening leg of the Titans' winning sprint medley relay at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 AA sprint medley Carsyn Weich.JPG
41/51: From left, Sioux Falls Roosevelt's Presli White, Mitchell's Carsyn Weich and Harrisburg's Ragyn Peska run in the sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Gracelyn Leiseth.JPG
42/51: Hamlin's Gracelyn Leiseth prepares to throw in the girls discus event at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 EP 960.JPG
43/51: Ethan/Parkston's Lauren Ziebart runs in the girls sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 2405 pole vault.JPG
44/51: Sioux Falls Jefferson's Haley Fodness clears the pole vault bar during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 hurdles Josiah Adams.JPG
45/51: Sioux Falls Chrstian's Josiah Adams clears the final hurdle to win the 300-meter race during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Lainee Forst.JPG
46/51: Mitchell's Lainee Forst breaks from the starting blocks in the Class AA sprint medley relay during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Ashton Massey.JPG
47/51: Menno's Ashton Massey clears the hurdles in the 300-meter race during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 SCW hurdles.JPG
48/51: From left, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Elizabeth Boschee and Mandan's (N.D.) Kayla Corbin approach the hurdles in the 300-meter race during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Sidney Malde.JPG
49/51: From left, Mitchell's Sidney Malde and Bowman County's (N.D.) Quin Andrews clear hurdles during the 300-meter race during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Maddyn Greenway.JPG
50/51: Providence Academy's (Minn.) Maddyn Greenway sprints to the finish line during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
050623 HWDR-2 Audrey Meyer Ashton Massey.JPG
51/51: O'Gorman's Audrey Meyer and Menno's Ashton Massey lean toward the finish line in the girls 300-meter hurdles during the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
