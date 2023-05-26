PGDCWL, Bon Homme/Avon head to Class B state tournament

SIOUX FALLS — Just eight teams remain in Class B baseball.

With the state tournament set to get underway Memorial Day from Sioux Falls Stadium, Bon Homme/Avon and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake stand as the last remaining area teams with hopes for a state title.

Here’s a look at the field.

Bon Homme/Avon

The No. 1 seed out of Region 1, BHA has posted a 14-0 record thus far, outscoring its opponents 165-21 this season.

On the mound, the Cavaliers boast a 1.19 earned-run average, led by Riley Rothschadl, who allowed just two earned runs and struck out 62 batters over 28 innings pitched across seven appearances and five starts. Landon Smith, who was a Class B all-state second-team pick, also started five games, pitching to a 0.56 ERA over 25 innings, while Logan Winckler posted a 1.78 ERA across 19.2 innings with three starts in seven appearances.

Rothschadl has also been a force at the plate all season long for BHA, hitting .568 (25-for-44) with a robust 1.934 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had seven doubles, eight home runs and 37 runs batted in, stole eight bases and scored 26 runs on his way to a Class B all-state first-team season.

The Cavaliers had six players hit over .300 and hit .356 as a team.

BHA is slated to play one of two teams in the state tournament that was not a top-two seed in their region, as they square off with Rapid City Christian in the first round. After going 2-6 in seed games during the regular season, the Crusaders knocked off second-seeded Winner/Colome before taking down No. 6 Chamberlain/Kimball/Lyman to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

Bon Homme’s most recent state championship came in 2018, with another coming in 2011.

Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake

Much like the Cavaliers, the Honkers have rolled for much of the season.

Entering the regional tournament at 7-2 overall and 7-1 in seed games, top-seeded PGDCWL took down Hot Springs 4-3 in walk-off fashion before edging Gregory County 8-1 in the Region 4 qualifier game.

Caden Oberbroekling was a Class B second-team all-state selection on the mound for the Honkers, who have one of the tougher opening-round draws, matching up with 14-1 Dakota Valley on Monday. PGDCWL comes into the state tournament on a five-game winning streak, outscoring its opponents 44-13 over that stretch.

Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Oberbroekling threw six innings against Gregory County in the state-qualifier game, allowing two hits and one unearned run with nine strikeouts in the win. In the first region game, Aiden Bultje scored the walk-off run after drawing a walk, stealing second and scoring on an error.

Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian won the Class B state title in 2005 — the most recent title for any of the schools in the PGDCWL co-op.

The rest of the field

The other two semifinal games feature the No. 2 seed out of Region 2 in Redfield Area squaring off with Region 3’s No. 2 seed Tea Area and Madison, the No. 4 seed in Region 2, taking on the Region 3 No. 1 seed Dell Rapids. Dell Rapids is the two-time defending champions in the class, including winning an 11-inning contest over Dakota Valley in last year's title game.

Among the four teams, there are two Class B all-state first-team selections in Tea Area’s Nate Babb and Dell Rapids’ Jack Henry. On the second team, Dell Rapids boats Brayden Pankonen and Rapid City Christian has Cayden Von Eye.

The winner of the Redfield Area-Tea Area will face the winner of Dakota Valley-PGDCWL, while the victors in the BHA-RCC and Dell Rapids-Madison games will face off.

Class B state tournament bracket

At Sioux Falls Stadium

Quarterfinals — Monday, May 29

Upper bracket

Redfield Area (10-1) vs. Tea Area (17-5), 11 a.m.

Dakota Valley (14-1) vs. Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake (9-2), 1 p.m.

Lower bracket

Bon Homme/Avon (14-0) vs. Rapid City Christian (5-6), 5 p.m.

Dell Rapids (18-2) vs. Madison (11-6), 7 p.m.

Semifinals — Tuesday, May 30

Upper bracket winners, noon.

Lower bracket winners, 2:30 p.m.

Championship — Tuesday, May 30

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.