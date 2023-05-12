99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

O'Gorman defeats Mitchell softball in five innings

The Knights jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and extended it to 7-0 after three before a seven-run fourth inning put them in a position for a run-rule victory Thursday.

041123 MHS softball huddle.JPG
The Mitchell High School softball team listens to coach Kent Van Overschelde between innings during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Cadwell Sports Complex in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
May 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM

SIOUX FALLS — O’Gorman kept the Mitchell High School offense at bay in a 14-0, five-inning win on Thursday.

The Knights jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and extended it to 7-0 after three before a seven-run fourth inning put them in a position for a run-rule victory.

Mitchell was limited to one hit, which was picked up by Lauren Van Overschelde, while Rylee Jennings got tabbed with the loss in the circle, as she threw all four innings.

Kira Mentele pitched the first four innings for O’Gorman and didn’t give up a hit, walked two and struck out seven. Mary Koch came in for the fifth inning and gave up a hit and struck out three. At the plate, Samantha Fonder was 3-for-3 with two doubles, Ava Tobin was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs batted in and Karsten Schlimgen was 2-for-3 with a home run.

Mitchell (2-11) is at Brandon Valley on Friday, April 12.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
051723.SilasHoldeman.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet
May 17, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher