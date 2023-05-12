O'Gorman defeats Mitchell softball in five innings

SIOUX FALLS — O’Gorman kept the Mitchell High School offense at bay in a 14-0, five-inning win on Thursday.

The Knights jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and extended it to 7-0 after three before a seven-run fourth inning put them in a position for a run-rule victory.

Mitchell was limited to one hit, which was picked up by Lauren Van Overschelde, while Rylee Jennings got tabbed with the loss in the circle, as she threw all four innings.

Kira Mentele pitched the first four innings for O’Gorman and didn’t give up a hit, walked two and struck out seven. Mary Koch came in for the fifth inning and gave up a hit and struck out three. At the plate, Samantha Fonder was 3-for-3 with two doubles, Ava Tobin was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs batted in and Karsten Schlimgen was 2-for-3 with a home run.

Mitchell (2-11) is at Brandon Valley on Friday, April 12.