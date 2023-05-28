MVP's MVP: Berkeley Engelland earns quartet of titles at state meet

SIOUX FALLS — If running four different events didn’t tire Berkeley Engelland out, walking up and down the stairs to the top-spot on the podium after each one may have.

The Mount Vernon/Plankinton junior dominated over the three-day state track meet, taking home four first-place finishes, two gold medals and being named the Class A girls track MVP, as she helped the Titan girls to a second-place team finish with 40 of the team's 68.5 points.

“It’s definitely something I have always dreamed of,” Engelland said. “I didn’t know if I could accomplish it, so it feels good to have accomplished it.”

Engelland entered the state meet as the top seed in the Class A girls 100-meter dash, the 200, the 400 and the 800. And she defended her titles with relative ease.

“She's just so determined and so competitive and she has worked her tail off,” coach Lawron Bohr said. “She has put in the time all year long to try and improve herself and it certainly paid off.”

Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland lunges over the finish line in the Class A girls 200-meter run on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the South Dakota state track and field championships at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

She set the 400-meter dash Class A meet record Friday at 54.96 seconds during the prelims almost accidentally, saying she told her coach she wasn’t going to go hard but because of the wind she ran a little harder than she planned and ultimately set a personal record and the meet record.

She said it made her a little tired for the 800 that she ran later in the day, but the fatigue wasn’t apparent to onlookers, as she won the event in 2:13.51 — just 0.63 seconds shy of her record she set at last year’s meet and nearly three seconds clear of the rest of the field.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland competes in the Class A girls 800-meter run on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the South Dakota state track and field championships at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

And on Saturday, she won the 100 in 12.36 seconds and she got the gold medal in the 200 and the 400 at 26.12 and 56.11 seconds, respectively. Even with three events Saturday after running three the day prior and one on Thursday (all four events she ran in had one prelim run), Engelland said she wasn’t even all that tired.

“I just take as much break as I have in between,” Engelland said on how she avoids getting fatigued. “(I) jog around, put my legs up in the air to get the blood and all that out.”

In the 100 last year, she finished second in the prelims but seventh in the finals, and she was admittedly nervous about that race. She fell slightly behind but lunged forward at the finish line to beat Custer’s Jordyn Larsen by 0.01 seconds — a testament to her competitive nature and determination, according to Bohr.

“In the 100-meter dash, she started getting behind but just watching her run all year, she wasn't going to let anybody beat her,” he said.

Engelland has built up a reputation at the state meet, and rightfully so. She’s now a 10-time state champion and two-time girls Class A track MVP at the state meet as just a junior, and when she’s on the track, it’s must-see action.

That reputation brings with it a target on her back, but that target is also fuel for her while she’s on the track.

“It's nerve-wracking, especially in the race when you can hear other people yelling to get you,” Engelland said. “But it only makes me go faster. So I'll take it.”

Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Berkeley Engelland races toward the finish line in the Class A girls 200-meter run on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the South Dakota state track and field championships at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

The junior has no plans of dropping an event to lighten the load going into her final season. Rather, she’s gunning to etch her name even more into the South Dakota track record books across all four events.

“I would like to break the 800 record for all classes,” Engelland said. “And then other than that, get first in all and hopefully get the gold medal in all I guess is next.”