MVP's Emilee Fox, Wagner's Macy Koupal help Sanford Sports Academy to Nike Nationals championship

CHICAGO — A pair of area girls basketball standouts helped the Sanford Sports Academy basketball girls 17-and-under team to a national championship at the Elite Youth Basketball Nike Nationals: 17U Tournament of Champions on Monday.

Emilee Fox, of Mount Vernon/Plankinton, and Macy Koupal, of Wagner, were a part of the Sanford team that took down some of the country’s best competition, including a 97-64 romp over the Southeast All Stars, of Georgia, in the title game, which aired live on ESPNU.

Fox, a South Dakota State commit, finished the game with 21 points, two of which came from a layup after a highlight crossover move that was shared via Twitter by SportsCenter NEXT.

Tea Area’s Katie Vasecka, another Jackrabbit pledge, dropped in 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the championship win.

Fellow SDSU recruits Mahli Abdouch, of O’Gorman, and Claire Sheppard, of Flandreau, were also on the team, joined by Lennox’s Dani Highum, Heelan, Iowa’s Brooklyn Stanley and Sioux City, Iowa’s Alex Flattery.

