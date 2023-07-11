Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

MVP's Emilee Fox, Wagner's Macy Koupal help Sanford Sports Academy to Nike Nationals championship

Fox and Koupal were a part of Sanford team that won a championship against some of the country’s best competition, taking down the Southeast All Stars (Ga.) 97-64 in the title game.

basketball.jpg
Basketball
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:44 PM

CHICAGO — A pair of area girls basketball standouts helped the Sanford Sports Academy basketball girls 17-and-under team to a national championship at the Elite Youth Basketball Nike Nationals: 17U Tournament of Champions on Monday.

Emilee Fox, of Mount Vernon/Plankinton, and Macy Koupal, of Wagner, were a part of the Sanford team that took down some of the country’s best competition, including a 97-64 romp over the Southeast All Stars, of Georgia, in the title game, which aired live on ESPNU.

Fox, a South Dakota State commit, finished the game with 21 points, two of which came from a layup after a highlight crossover move that was shared via Twitter by SportsCenter NEXT.

Tea Area’s Katie Vasecka, another Jackrabbit pledge, dropped in 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the championship win.

Fellow SDSU recruits Mahli Abdouch, of O’Gorman, and Claire Sheppard, of Flandreau, were also on the team, joined by Lennox’s Dani Highum, Heelan, Iowa’s Brooklyn Stanley and Sioux City, Iowa’s Alex Flattery.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Trapshooting.JPG
Prep
Winner/Colome posts top-20 team finish at USA High School Clay Target League national championships
1h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
071123-walker-duehr.jpg
Sports
Walker Duehr, South Dakota's first 'NHL'er,' ready to take next step in pro hockey career
18h ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-29.jpg
Prep
As seasons wind down, a glance at the Mitchell youth baseball squads
23h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071123-walker-duehr.jpg
Sports
Walker Duehr, South Dakota's first 'NHL'er,' ready to take next step in pro hockey career
18h ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
BEDGROUP2.jpg
Local
New Mitchell nonprofit provides beds for kids in need, community support grows
3h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-29.jpg
Prep
As seasons wind down, a glance at the Mitchell youth baseball squads
23h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge