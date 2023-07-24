Mount Vernon/Plankinton claims Class B state VFW Junior teener championship

CORSICA, S.D. – The Mount Vernon/Plankinton 14-and-under offense found its groove at the ideal time in the 2023 South Dakota Veterans of Foreign Wars Class B 14-and-under state championship game on Sunday afternoon.

Trailing Parkston 14U 5-1 heading into the fourth inning, MVP raised 10 runs in three innings and ran away with the state championship in a 11-5 victory.

MVP scored twice in the fourth inning, then strung together a two-out rally in the fifth inning, hitting back-to-back-to-back RBI singles to take a 6-5 lead. The onslaught continued into the sixth inning, as the Region 4 champions drove in an additional five runs to claim the state crown.

Walker Van Gorp and Ethan Hoffman both had three-hit games, and Paxton Nedved, Creighton Klumb and Will Tobin each delivered a pair of singles. A combined pitching effort from Nedved and Keagan Hill held Parkston to four hits. Parkston cashed in on walks and passed balls to score three runs in the first inning, and a pair of RBI doubles from Mark Deckert and Johnny Weber to take a four-run lead in the third inning.

Third place game: Freeman/Marion 13, Platte/Geddes 0 (five innings)

Riley Gall loaded the box score with three hits, three RBIs and four runs, Tayden Kerrigan added three hits and three RBIs and Freeman-Marion stormed past Platte/Geddes on Sunday afternoon to claim third place. A combined pitching effort of Gall, Kerrigan and Easton Tschetter limited Platte/Geddes to two hits.

Semifinal Game 1: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6, Freeman/Marion 0

Tyce Feistner overwhelmed the Freeman-Marion lineup on Saturday afternoon, striking out 15 batters and allowing two hits in 6.2 innings to lead MVP to the championship game.

Semifinal Game 2: Parkston 9, Platte/Geddes 4

Parkston’s B Bruening pitched six shut-out innings on Saturday evening, and Teeners held off a late surge from Platte/Geddes in the seventh inning to pick-up the win. Reco Muilenburg led the Parkston offense with two hits and two RBIs.

Quarterfinals:

Freeman/Marion 10, Corsica/Stickney 0 (five innings)

Riley Gall had three hits and two RBIs, and a pitching combo of Tayden Kerrigan and Rylen Tommeraus held Corsida-Stickney to two hits on Friday.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 13, Baltic 5

A seven-run second inning was enough for MVP to surge past Baltic on Friday afternoon.

Parkston 6, Selby 2

A combined pitching effort of Jayden Digmanm and Grady Bowar held Selby to one hit and seven strikeouts on Friday evening.

Platte/Geddes 7, Clark Area 0

Dalton Ebel provided two hits and two RBIs for Platte/Geddes, and Clark Area failed to get a run across the board despite a six-hit effort.

