Mitchell's sharpshooting Henkel sibling trio claims titles at state trapshooting

MITCHELL — Across South Dakota high school trapshooting, seeing sets of siblings compete is commonplace, according to Mitchell High School coach Jerry Opbroek.

But what the Henkel sibling trio accomplished at the 2023 South Dakota State High School Clay Target League state tournament in Aberdeen was exceedingly uncommon.

One family, three state champions and a weekend to remember.

Delana, Bailey and Devin Henkel emerged with state titles in their respective divisions at the competition as part of the MHS squad that captured team championships at the varsity and junior varsity levels. Delana's 92 out of a possible 100 topped the varsity female standings, while Bailey's 86 and Devin's 94 won the junior varsity competition in the female and male ranks, respectively.

"Obviously it's unusual, and I would guess it seldom has ever happened with three [siblings]," Opbroek said regarding the uniqueness of the feat. "I have never actually counted how many families we have with multiple shooters, but we've got a fair number."

Adding an extra layer to the excitement, Bailey and Devin's efforts were both personal-bests and stood as the top two marks that factored into the MHS junior varsity team score. Meanwhile, Delana's was a season-best.

"You can't ask for much more than that," Opbroek said. "They all managed to pull it together, and it's a fun thing to watch and to be a part of."

A rough road

State championships aren't the only thing the sibling trio shared this season.

Delana (age 18), Bailey (17) and Devin (13) all felt that they under-performed during the regular season. So, while they hoped to compete for some of the top honors at the state tournament, championships were far from the expected outcome.

"Honestly, I had probably the worst season I've had in a really long time," Delana said. "But my dad and I joke that I always come home with something, I'll figure out a way to end up with a medal."

"I expected myself to do well, just not that well, because I wasn't shooting well at all this season," Bailey added. "The last week before the state tournament, I started getting back in my rhythm, but I was not expecting to get first."

But when their best was required, all three delivered.

At the state tournament, Delana was the first of the three siblings to finish shooting. While all three siblings said they do their best not to check scores or standings mid-competition, the first thing Delana did after completing her shoot was check in on the rest of the team.

Having won the varsity female title, and with the varsity team title locked up for MHS, her attention turned to Devin, who was on the line shooting. He had already built a comfortable lead and held on to win by three targets over second place.

"I didn't shoot well at skeet, but then I went and shot trap and was just so amazed at how I shot," Devin said.

That left Bailey in the unenviable spot of being the last sibling to shoot as part of the sixth squad out of seven. After shooting 45-of-50 in the first half of the competition, the family gathered to watch her try to close it out.

"I talked to my dad after my first 50 and he told me that I was working on my personal best," Bailey remembered. "I thought about that for the rest of my last 50. I'm not trying to get first. It'd be nice, but I'm not trying to place anywhere. I'm just trying to do better for myself."

"We were all sitting there watching and my mom, grandma and grandpa were all super stressed," Delana recalled. "Grandpa had [the scores] pulled up on his phone to watch and was like, 'Oh, she missed another one, if she misses one more, that girl could get her.' And I just kept saying, 'It'll be fine.'"

In the end, Delana was right, as Bailey held on to win via tiebreaker to complete the sibling sweep. Overall, Delana, Bailey and Devin combined to connect on 272 of 300 targets, a hit rate of nearly 91%.

Delana Henkel, right, taunts her brother, Devin, left, after eliminating him from a shooting game on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Sibling competition

Though they're teammates and trapshooting is largely an individual sport, a friendly sibling rivalry is alive and well among the Henkels.

"Devin and Bailey would like nothing better than to beat Delena, absolutely," Opbroek said. "That's true of every sibling we have out here. They would give anything to beat their older brother or sister. So it's a game. It's a fun game, a head game, but they have fun."

Perhaps the perfect illustration of that aspect of their sibling relationship came at the MHS team's season-ending gathering. In a knockout shooting game, Delana eliminated Devin and as he turned to face her, she flashed the letter "L" with her thumb and index finger. But all are in agreement: competition against each other pushes everyone to get better.

"We are all very competitive," Bailey said. "Even though this is an individual sport, we get picked on a little by the coaches. They'll be like, 'Oh, Devin was our top Henkel shooter of the week,' or little things like that."

While Delana is a 2023 graduate, Bailey, a rising senior, and Devin, a rising eighth-grader, will both have the opportunity to return to the state tournament next year to defend their state champion status.

On the heels of their junior varsity state championship performances, both returning Henkels have their sights set on competing at the varsity level next season. But even with Delana graduating from MHS and Bailey soon to follow, the sibling competitions are far from over, as all hope to stick with the sport for years to come.

"My dad and I have already talked about me helping out the younger kids next year," Delana said. "But the great thing about trap is it is such a lifetime sport, so I can still come out compete with them for years, and we'll always have that same competitive nature."

