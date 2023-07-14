Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Mitchell's Sawyer Stoebner announces commitment to Black Hills State women's basketball

Stoebner was a Class AA first-team all-state selection last season as a junior after averaging 13.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

030323.KERNELGBB.Sawyer Stoebner-2.JPG
Mitchell's Sawyer Stoebner drives against Brandon Valley's Hilary Behrens during a high school girls SoDak 16 state qualifier basketball game on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Brandon.
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 5:00 PM

MITCHELL — Rising Mitchell High School senior Sawyer Stoebner took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce her commitment to the Black Hills State women’s basketball program.

Stoebner, who's also a standout for the MHS volleyball team, was a Class AA first-team all-state basketball selection last season as a junior after averaging 13.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game and helping guide the Kernels to the state tournament. She was also a second-team pick as a sophomore in 2021-22.

Last season, the 5-foot-9 forward collected 14 double-doubles and was the only Class AA athlete to average a double-double. In postseason play, Stoebner posted a 25-point, 14-rebound double-double to boost the No. 12 Kernels to an upset of No. 5 Brandon Valley in the SoDak 16. Then, in Mitchell’s win over Watertown at the state tournament, she put up 24 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, four steals and four blocks.

“As a team, we got to see (what she could do) on a regular basis. A lot of fans around the state maybe didn’t have that chance,” Mitchell coach Dave Brooks said of Stoebner after her all-state selection in March. “... If people hadn’t seen her or heard about her, the end of the season, that probably put her on the map or opened some eyes.”

Following her final season in black and gold, Stoebner will join the Yellow Jackets, who compete in NCAA Division II. Last season, BHSU amassed a 23-8 record and advanced to the second round of the D-II tournament in its regional bracket.

031023.KERNELGBB.Sawyer Stoebner-3.JPG
Prep
Mitchell's Sawyer Stoebner named to Class AA all-state first team
Following a campaign in which she averaged 13.9 points and 11.1 rebounds a game, Stoebner landed on the Class AA all-state first team, as voted on by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
Mar 23
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
031023.KERNELGBB.Sawyer Stoebner-1.JPG
Members Only
Prep
Sawyer Stoebner does it all in Mitchell's state tournament win over Watertown
The junior forward tallied 24 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and four steals.
Mar 10
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
012023.Stoebner Rebound-2.JPG
Members Only
Prep
'Go get it': Mitchell's Sawyer Stoebner having big rebounding season for Kernels
“If there’s a scrum and they’re going up, it seems like she always comes down with two hands on it — not just one hand and tip it — she goes up and grabs it,” coach Dave Brooks said.
Jan 24
 · 
By  Zech Lambert

By Mitchell Republic
