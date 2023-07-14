Mitchell's Sawyer Stoebner announces commitment to Black Hills State women's basketball

MITCHELL — Rising Mitchell High School senior Sawyer Stoebner took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce her commitment to the Black Hills State women’s basketball program.

Happy to announce I will be continuing my education and basketball career at Black Hills State University!! I'd like to thank @CoachNore @HopeBonlander @BHSUWBB @downtownlb32 and my parents, teammates, and Mitchell Kernels gbb💚💛#committed pic.twitter.com/R3g1nhinji — Sawyer (@sawyerstoebner) July 14, 2023

Stoebner, who's also a standout for the MHS volleyball team, was a Class AA first-team all-state basketball selection last season as a junior after averaging 13.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game and helping guide the Kernels to the state tournament. She was also a second-team pick as a sophomore in 2021-22.

Last season, the 5-foot-9 forward collected 14 double-doubles and was the only Class AA athlete to average a double-double. In postseason play, Stoebner posted a 25-point, 14-rebound double-double to boost the No. 12 Kernels to an upset of No. 5 Brandon Valley in the SoDak 16. Then, in Mitchell’s win over Watertown at the state tournament, she put up 24 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, four steals and four blocks.

“As a team, we got to see (what she could do) on a regular basis. A lot of fans around the state maybe didn’t have that chance,” Mitchell coach Dave Brooks said of Stoebner after her all-state selection in March. “... If people hadn’t seen her or heard about her, the end of the season, that probably put her on the map or opened some eyes.”

Following her final season in black and gold, Stoebner will join the Yellow Jackets, who compete in NCAA Division II. Last season, BHSU amassed a 23-8 record and advanced to the second round of the D-II tournament in its regional bracket.