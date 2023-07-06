Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mitchell's Maddie Childs takes down medalist honors at Sanford Series event in Brookings

Mitchell’s Maddie Childs used a stretch of three birdies in a row to earn medalist honors at the Brookings Country Club during a Sanford Series golf event on Thursday.

SDGA general art2.JPG
South Dakota Golf Association
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:16 PM

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mitchell’s Maddie Childs used a stretch of three birdies in a row to earn medalist honors at the Brookings Country Club during a Sanford Series golf event on Thursday.

After starting on Hole 10, Childs birdied Holes 2-4 on her way to a 3-over, 75. She went 3-over on the back nine of the course and shot even par on the front nine.

Allison Meyerink picked up two birdies, as she finished tied for second with Aberdeen's Olivia Braun and Huron's Bryn Huber at 75. Elsewhere, Quinn Dannenbring shot an 84 to finish 13th.

On the boys side, Asher Dannenbring shot a 1-over, 73 and finished tied for sixth, as he carded four birdies on the day, helping him to a 2-under front-nine. Noah Larson shot a 76 on the day and went 1-under on the front-nine as he tied for 15th.

The next Sanford Series event takes place on Monday, July 10, and Tuesday, July 11, in Rapid City, with the first day at Hart Ranch Golf Course and Day 2 at Meadowbrook Golf Course. It's the last event before the series championship on Monday, July 17, at Sutton Bay Golf Course in Agar.

The top-nine point scorers for girls and top-21 for boys qualify for the championship. After the Brookings event, Meyerink sits in third, while Childs and Quinn Dannenbring are tied for sixth on the girls side, and Asher Dannenbring is eighth on the boys side.

By Mitchell Republic
