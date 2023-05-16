99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mitchell's Jed Schmidt, Bon Homme's Chase Kortan to be inducted into SD high school baseball hall of fame

The inductions will take place on Saturday, May 27, during the South Dakota Class A tournament in Sioux Falls.

The Kernels' Jed Schmidt flips the ball over to first after fielding a bunt in the fifth inning during the first game of a doubleheader against Sioux Falls Washington on May 1, 2015, at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
May 16, 2023 at 3:54 PM

MITCHELL — Former prep baseball standouts Jed Schmidt, of Mitchell, and Chase Kortan, of Tabor, are among the eight individuals included in the South Dakota High School Baseball Association's hall of fame class of 2023.

Schmidt, a 2017 graduate of Mitchell High School, was a three-time all-state selection for the Kernels. The left-handed pitcher went on to a collegiate career at Augustana, where he was a member of a team that won a program-record 52 games en route to the Vikings' first national championship.

Kortan, who graduated from Bon Homme High School in 2017, earned all-state recognition five times in his prep career, including for the first time as a seventh-grader.

Chase Kortan
Bon Homme shortstop Chase Kortan throws the ball to first base during the semifinal game against Harrisburg at the Class B baseball state tournament on May 27, 2013, at Karras Park in Sioux Falls.
Mitchell Republic file photo

The hall of fame's class of 2023 also includes Travis Devine (Yankton, 2004), Jason Smith (O'Gorman, 2004), JaColby Anderson (Brookings, 2005), Nolan Burchill (Sioux Falls Lincoln, 2016), Griffin Lockwood-Powell (Sioux Falls Lincoln, 2016) and Spencer Koelewyn (Sioux Falls Christian, 2017). Sioux Falls Roosevelt's 2017 state championship team will also be honored.

