Mitchell's Hoffman twins lead three sets of siblings selected to SD High School Basketball Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS — Thirteen former players who had exceptional careers in the state will be inducted into the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame during the 13th annual banquet on Aug. 26 at the Ramkota Hotel in Sioux Falls.

South Dakota’s career scoring leader, Louie Krogman of White River, and three pairs of siblings are included in the Class of 2023. Chad and Scott Boekelheide excelled at Northwestern, Jeana (Hoffman) Krome and Jenna (Hoffman) Kubesh were stalwarts at Mitchell, and Paige and the late Derek Paulsen starred at Custer.

Recognized as a Team of Excellence will be Miller of 1972. The Rustlers will be honored by the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame at the banquet. Miller won the Class A state championship under Coach Bob Dockter and went 24-0.

Ticket information will be announced soon at www.sdbbhof.com . The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes the following selections, listed in alphabetical order:

