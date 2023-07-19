Mitchell's Brock Russell to swim in Junior National Championships in California

MITCHELL — For all the time he’s spent in the water, Brock Russell has never been in the ocean salt water.

In fact, he’s never even seen the ocean.

That’s about to change for the 16-year-old Mitchell native, though, as he prepares to head out to Irvine, California, for the Junior Nationals Championships on July 31 through Aug. 4. But that’s only after he swims at the state championships in Aberdeen on July 22 and 23 and the USA Futures Championships in Fargo, North Dakota, on July 26-30.

“I’ll go swimming in the ocean for the first time, touch some real saltwater,” Russell said. “I’m super, super excited. I never would have expected to be this fast if you had asked me two years ago.”

His speed has aided him in rewriting the South Dakota record books throughout the season. Russell has broken seven South Dakota records, including the 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 4.99 seconds), 200 breaststroke (2:20.62), 200 individual medley (2:10.52) and the 400 IM (4:37.65), with the 400 IM record standings since 2006.

He’s been breaking records in several different places, too, including Fargo and Minneapolis, as he travels the country representing his hometown Mitchell and his squad, the Sioux Falls Swim Team.

“I'm super excited to (represent South Dakota) just because South Dakota, it's not a huge swim state,” Russell said. “It's exciting to go meet other people from other states. … It’s just really interesting to meet different people, and they’ll say, ‘Hey, where is South Dakota?’”

Brock Russell stands atop the podium at the 2023 South Dakota swimming 13-and-over state championships in Pierre. Submitted / Allison Russell

But where he’s at now certainly isn’t the end goal for the rising junior.

While his upcoming Junior Nationals trip will be a nice feather in his cap, Russell is hoping to make the cut for the 2024 Olympic Trials, as well as swim at the collegiate level. He’s already heard from multiple Division I schools, including the University of Alabama, the University of Minnesota, the University of Wisconsin, Denver University, South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota.

“Training hard, making it every practice, working hard; that's half the battle,” Russell said of his mindset. “And then when you go to meets, having that mental attitude of, ‘Hey, I can do this.’”

At the upcoming meets, Russell will be swimming the relays and 200 freestyle at the state championships, the 100 and 200 breaststroke, the 200 and 400 IM and possibly a backstroke event at the futures championships and the 100 and 200 breaststroke and either the 200 or 400 IM at the junior nationals.

Russell said he’s cut a lot of time this year in the 400 IM and cut a little time in the 200 IM as well, and the decision on which he’ll be swimming is largely dependent on how he swims at futures.

As it stands for 2024, the Olympic cut for the 100 breaststroke is 1:02.19, the 200 breaststroke is 2:15.99, the 200 IM is 2:03.49 and the 400 IM is 4:25.19. Russell is closest to the 100 breaststroke, needing to shave 2.8 seconds off his best time to make the cut, and he's roughly five seconds off the 200 breaststroke time, seven seconds off the 200 IM time and 12 seconds off the 400 IM mark.

Even if he doesn't hit those cuts, though, Russell is relishing the chance to swim against the best competition in the country and continue to cement himself as one of the best prep swimmers South Dakota has ever seen.

“It’s a lot more fun to chase someone down than to run away from somebody,” Russell said of swimming at the bigger meets. “You can really just get into swimming your heart out and just keep pulling and pulling and pulling and trying to beat them to the wall first.”