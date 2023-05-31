Mitchell's Alyssa Magee earns academic all-state honor for softball

MITCHELL — Several Mitchell area student-athletes were recognized as academic all-state honorees by the South Dakota Softball Coaches Association.

To qualify, the student-athlete must have been a senior that earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Alyssa Magee, the lone senior on the 2023 Mitchell High School roster, represented the Kernels on the honor list as a Class AA honoree.

In Class A, Winner Area had four players recognized — Brindy Bolander, Melanie Brozik, Shayne Day and Aleya Miller — while Wagner’s Emma Yost also earned a place on the list.

Scotland/Menno also had four honorees within Class B in Abby Bender, Julia Buechler, Alana Fergen and Bailey Vitek. With two representatives each, Hanson had Karlie Goergen and Jalyn Kampshoff and Avon had Sarah Swier and Kimberly Tolsma.

The SDSBCA also named a coach of the year for each class and one assistant coach of the year.

Brookings’ Emma Hardin (Class AA), Tea Area’s Emmie Uitts (Class A) and Alcester-Hudson’s Dean Moller (Class B) were the coach of the year honorees. Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Ashley Mischkl was named the state's assistant coach of the year.

A complete listing of the academic all-state teams for each class can be found below.

Class AA

Brandon Valley: Shelby Ackerman, Jorden Gabert, Coral Gonseth and Aftyn Terveer.

Brookings: Gracie Adamson, Maya Erickson, Morgan Linstad, Madison Pantzke, Tess Pantzke and Ava Sandine.

Harrisburg: Makayla Hudson.

Mitchell: Alyssa Magee.

O’Gorman: Kira Mentele.

Pierre: Dani Beck, Hannah Lemieux, Emma Reitzel, Kourtney Walti and Kara Weiss.

Rapid City Central: Shantel Anderson, Jessica Chiolis and Keera Taylor.

Rapid City Stevens: Summer Holway.

Sioux Falls Jefferson: Emina Bel Haj, Emma Buie, Taylor Evenson, Kendall Kniffen and Sydney Tagtow.

Sioux Falls Lincoln: Payton Carroll, Payton Seefeldt and Dilynn Severson.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt: Paityn Ordal.

Watertown: Brooklyn Gronau and Jaida Young.

Yankton: Grace Behrns, Elle Feser, Olivia Girard, Rachel Hejna and Brooklyn Townsend.

Class A

Beresford: Brenna Dann.

Canton: Lenae Wiersma.

Dakota Valley: Logan Miller and Emma Wiese.

Dell Rapids: Rileigh Foster and Elizabeth Price.

Elk Point-Jefferson: Sophia Giorgio, Grace Griffin, Alyssa Chytka, Josie Curry, Grace Schuh, Jezmarie Stultz-Praster, Danica Torrez and Nicole Wells.

Lennox: Alicen Oltmanns and Makinleigh Wallenstein.

Mobridge-Pollock: Mariah Goehring.

Tea Area: Jillian Arp.

Tri-Valley: Erika Beck.

Vermillion: Shaelynn Puckett.

Wagner: Emma Yost.

West Central: Hannah Conkling and Kaylee Olson.

Winner Area: Brindy Bolander, Melanie Brozik, Shayne Day and Aleya Miller.

Class B

Alcester-Hudson: Ella Serck and Ashlynn Smith.

Avon: Sarah Swier and Kimberly Tolsma.

Castlewood: Olivia Akin, Lyndsey Archer, Mackenzie Everson and Madeline Horn.

Colman-Egan: Kadance Landis, Ava Mousel and Abby Rhone.

Deuel: Harley Hennings.

Hanson: Karlie Goergen and Jalyn Kampshoff

Scotland/Menno: Abby Bender, Julia Buechler, Alana Fergen and Bailey Vitek.

