Mitchell youth baseball roundup: Mitchell White wins two of three at home tourney

MITCHELL — The Mitchell White 13-and-under teener baseball team won two of three games on Friday and Saturday at the Mitchell Teener Tournament at Drake Field and Cadwell Park.

On Friday, Mitchell won 10-7 over Sioux Falls East and dropped a 12-0 decision to Hartington (Neb.). On Saturday, Mitchell White defeated Yankton, 6-5. A fourth game with Sioux Falls West was canceled.

In the opener against Sioux Falls East, Ethan Hegg had three hits, while Bailor Kristensen, Stratton Forst, Matt Haring, Brady Hoesing each had multi-hit games, with Hoesing and Forst each driving in two runs. Nolan Widstrom threw four innings to pick up the win, striking out six while allowing two hits and three runs. Ian Weber and Hegg joined up to throw the final three innings, allowing two hits, three runs and striking out three combined.

Mitchell White's Nolan Widstrom delivers a pitch during a teener baseball game against Sioux Falls East on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Drake Field. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

A seven-run first inning for Hartington tipped the game in their favor, as Mitchell was no-hit and committed seven errors in the four-inning game. Ian Weber had two stolen bases in the loss. Forst was the losing pitcher, allowing eight hits and eight earned runs in two innings of work before Hoesing came in to throw the final two innings.

Against Yankton, Mitchell won the six-inning game in walk-off fashion on a Bailor Kristensen RBI single. For the game, Kristensen and Jett Krantz each drove in a pair of runs, while Nolan Widstrom had a pair of hits. Kristensen was the winning pitcher in relief, recording the final four outs without yielding a hit or run. Ethan Hegg started the game and allowed five hits in 4 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts.

Mitchell White (3-2) will have a rematch with Yankton on Thursday, June 8, in a road doubleheader.

Mitchell Black's Dawson Smith reaches to attempt a tag on a West Central Boltz base runner advancing from third base to home plate during a teener baseball game on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Drake Field. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Mitchell Black finishes 1-3 in home tourney

MITCHELL — Mitchell Black 14-and-under teener baseball lost three close games before closing its home tournament with a victory to cap the weekend.

The team lost 9-6 to West Central and 8-5 to Pierre on Friday, and then lost 5-3 in eight innings to Yankton and won 17-10 over Winner in Saturday’s nightcap.

Against West Central, Dawson Smith was the losing pitcher, allowing six runs (three earned) and six hits in 2 2/3 innings and struck out two. Gage Schmidt threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and three runs (one earned) and struck out three. Penn Long scored two runs and had a hit, while Lincoln Bottum and Brayden Reindl each had hits.

In the Pierre contest, Mitchell scored five runs on four hits. Denen Ellwein had two hits and two runs scored, with Bottum and Smith each picking up hits. Smith and Long each had two stolen bases and Smith knocked in two runs. Collin Weier was the losing pitcher, allowing eight hits, six runs and striking out a pair in four innings. Bryer Stach struck out two batters in two innings of relief work.

Mitchell Black's Lincoln Bottum receives a throw in an attempt to catch a West Central Boltz base runner stealing second base during a teener baseball game on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Drake Field. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Yankton scored four times in the top of the eighth inning to take control of its game against Mitchell Black, which committed six errors in the loss. Long scored twice in the game, while Allen, Bottom and Reindl each had RBIs. Allen started and threw six innings with five hits and six strikeouts and an unearned run allowed. Avery Kaus threw two innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts, three hits and three earned runs allowed.

Against Winner, Mitchell scored all 17 runs in the second inning in a game shortened to four innings. Long and Bottum each had three RBIs, with Allen and Reindl driving two runs each. They were joined by Smith, Weier, Kaus and Mason Bartscher as players to score two runs in the game. Reindl was the winning pitcher in relief of Bottum, allowing only five hits together but issued 11 walks and allowed nine earned runs.

Mitchell Black (2-5) hosts Brandon Valley in a 4 p.m. doubleheader on Wednesday, June 7.

