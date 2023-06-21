Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell youth baseball roundup: Mitchell Black erupts on offense in two wins

Mitchell Junior Legion, Mitchell Black 14U and Mitchell White 13U were all in action this week.

Mitchell Black's Lincoln Bottum makes a throw across the diamond during a teener baseball game against Brookings on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Drake Field.
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 6:17 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Black 14-and-under teener baseball team earned two wins over the last week, splitting doubleheaders with Renner and Yankton before being swept by Brookings and then falling to Huron.

In the first win against Renner on June 14, Mitchell plated 17 runs in six innings, including a nine-run bottom of the sixth. Mitchell used 11 hits and 11 walks to erase a 6-0 lead that Renner jumped out to, scoring the game’s final 17 runs. Four different players scored three runs, including Bryer Stach, who was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in. Lincoln Bottum had a double at the plate and got the win on the mound, going four innings with six runs (two earned) on three hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

Mitchell fell in the second game of the doubleheader 6-1.

Mitchell also won the first of two games against Yankton on June 16, taking down the Lakers 11-8 on the strength of Bottum’s walk-off, three-run homer. Mitchell struck for five runs in the bottom of the fifth and sent the game to extras with a run in the bottom of the seventh before a four-run eighth won it.

Yankton rebounded and won the second half of the doubleheader 9-5. On June 20, Brookings swept Mitchell Black in a pair of games, taking the first game 5-2 and the second 15-9.

Most recently, Mitchell fell to Huron at home 8-5 on June 21.

Mitchell (5-14) travels to Aberdeen for its next game on Thursday, June 22.

Junior Legion splits with Rapid City after tight losses to Renner

The Mitchell Junior Legion team dropped a pair of one-run contests to Renner on June 15 before splitting a doubleheader against Rapid City Post 320 on June 20.

In the 11-7 win over Rapid City, Mitchell racked up 13 hits and scored seven runs in the fifth inning, overcoming five errors in the field to get the win. Conor Mattke was 4-for-5 with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored, while Kendan Skinner picked up three hits, two RBIs and scored twice.

On the mound, Dawson Jonnassen went five innings and gave up five runs on six hits, though just one run was earned. He also walked two and struck out three.

Post 18 lost the first game of the doubleheader against Rapid City 4-2.

Against Renner, Mitchell tied the game at three in the top of the sixth, but Post 307 got the run right back in the home half of the inning, picking up a 4-3 win in Game 1. In the second game, three errors for Post 18 proved costly, as three of Renner’s six runs were unearned in a 6-5 loss. Jaxson Hartman and Canon Moller each had three hits in the Game 2 defeat.

The Juniors (4-15) play in the Sioux Falls Tournament on Friday, June 23 for a pair of games.

Mitchell White earns win to snap losing skid

Mitchell 13-and-under White snapped a five-game losing skid this week, taking down Watertown 16-3 in the Pierre Tournament.

Mitchell dropped the first two games of the tournament on June 17, losing to Aberdeen 10-2 and Pierre 11-0 before its win over Watertown on June 18.

A 12-run second inning helped Mitchell enact the run-rule after just two and a half innings. Mitchell picked up five hits and nine walks, while also capitalizing on three Watertown errors in the win. Ian Weber had two hits at the plate, and Bailor Kristensen got the win on the mound after 2 1/3 innings with three runs (two earned) on one hit with three walks and three strikeouts. Matt Haring got the save, getting the final two outs and working around a hit and a walk while also striking out one.

Mitchell squared off with Aberdeen again on June 21 in a doubleheader at home, dropping both games. Aberdeen won the first game 10-2 and the second 13-2.

Mitchell (6-10) faces Harrisburg Gold on Friday, June 23 at the Sioux Falls Tournament.

