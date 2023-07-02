Mitchell youth baseball roundup: Juniors pick up home split with Pierre

MITCHELL -- Mitchell’s Junior Legion baseball team earned a home split in a doubleheader against visiting Pierre on Thursday, June 29 at Drake Field. Mitchell lost the first game 7-3 and bounced back for an 11-1 win in the second contest.

In the win, Mitchell had a six-run fourth inning to help build the 10-run lead and shorten the game. Dawson Jonnassen allowed only three hits and a run in five innings for Mitchell to pick up the pitching victory. On offense, Kendan Skinner had two hits and drove in a run, while Dawson Adams had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Kellan Odell, Canon Moller and Conor Mattke also had two hits each.

Game 1 saw Mitchel fall into an early 3-0 deficit and Pierre rapped out 14 hits for the victory. Skinner and Jaxson Hartman each had two hits, with Skinner and Mattke picking up RBIs. Gavin Jones had the loss on the mound for Mitchell, allowing 11 hits, five runs and striking out three in 4 2/3 innings pitched. Carter McCormick threw the final 2 1/3 innings with three hits, one earned run allowed and two strikeouts.

Mitchell (6-20) plays next in a tournament in Sioux Falls, starting on July 6.

Mitchell White ends June with difficult losses

BROOKINGS -- The month of June came to an end for the Mitchell White teener baseball team in Brookings on Friday with a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Brookings Red, which won 8-0 and 8-4, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the opener, Mitchell was no-hit by Bombers pitcher Noah Lease, who had eight strikeouts in the five-inning game. Mitchell drew three walks but never got a runner past second base in the game. Ethan Hegg was the losing pitcher, allowing 11 hits and seven runs in four innings, striking out three.

In the second game, Colton Cooper had a hit and drove in two runs and Ethan Hegg stole a pair of bases. Bailor Kristensen took the loss, throwing four innings and allowing eight runs, eight hits and striking out one. Nolan Widstrom handled the final inning of relief without allowing a run.

Mitchell also lost 14-3 and 11-3 at Brandon Valley Black on Thursday, June 29. In the second game, Ian Weber had a hit and drove in two runs, while Kristensen had a double after picking up two of the team’s three hits in the first contest. Stratton Forst, Hegg and Widstrom each had two stolen bases in the game.

Mitchell White (8-16) travels to Harmodon Park to play Sioux Falls West at 5 p.m. on July 5.

Mitchell Black swept at Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. -- Mitchell Black 14-and-under teener baseball dropped a pair of games on Thursday, June 29 to the Watertown Black Sox in a road twinbill. Mitchell lost the first game 13-9 and the second contest 10-5 to the Black Sox.

Mitchell was down 13-1 in the first game after three innings before scoring eight times in the final two frames to tighten the margin. Mitchell also had five errors in the loss. Kaiden Allen and Avery Kaus both scored twice and Lincoln Bottum had two doubles and drove in three runs, while Brayden Reindl also had two hits. Allen had three of Mitchell’s six stolen bases in the loss, which was tagged to Dawson Smith on the mound.

Mitchell had a five-run first inning of Game 2 but were not able to keep Watertown off the scoreboard on defense. Mason Bartscher drove in two runs to help power the offense, while in the pitching department, Bryer Stach took the loss in 2 1/3 innings with seven hits and six earned runs allowed. Bottum picked up four strikeouts in relief for Mitchell, but combined, the pitchers allowed nine walks, three hit batters and three wild pitches in the loss.

Mitchell Black (7-17) next plays on Thursday, July 6 in a tournament in Sioux Falls.