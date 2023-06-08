99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Mitchell youth baseball roundup: Junior Legion, Mitchell White earn wins

Mitchell Junior Legion, Mitchell Black and Mitchell White were all in action.

5040001+baseball.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 5:15 PM

PIERRE, S.D. — The Mitchell Junior Legion baseball team has been busy, playing four games between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mitchell Junior Legion defeated Pierre 11-10 in Game 1 and lost 10-5 in the second contest Tuesday.

Trailing 10-4 going to the sixth inning, Mitchell scored two runs in the inning and added five runs in the seventh to take control of the game. Mitchell outhit Pierre, 16-14, as Brennen Penne had three hits, while

Ethan Driscoll and Canon Moller each had two hits, with three runs scored from Miller. Jacob Ebert had a double and drove in three runs, and Gavin Jones scored three times for Mitchell. Kaden Skinner drove in a pair of runs and Conor Mattke had a pair of doubles.

Quinton Wilson earned the win in relief, allowing seven hits, three runs and striking out one. Tyler Christensen had four innings on the mound in his start with seven hits and seven runs (five earned) allowed and two strikeouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second game, Carter McCormick took the loss on the mound, recording five outs. He allowed four hits, six runs (two earned) and struck out one. Kendan Skinner covered the final 4 1/3 innings in relief with five strikeouts, five hits and four runs allowed. Kellan Odell and Conor Mattke each had a pair of hits and drove in a run.

Junior Legion drops pair of Wednesday contests to Sioux Falls East

SIOUX FALLS — A pair of low-scoring contests swung in the favor of Sioux Falls Post 15 East, as the Mitchell Post 18 Junior Legion fell 1-0 and 4-1 on Wednesday.

In Game 1, an eighth-inning RBI single from Kasen Christiansen was the deciding factor in the 1-0 win. Dietrich Haan and Brody Schafer combined to throw all seven innings and gave up one hit each with eight strikeouts for Sioux Falls. For Mitchell, Conor Mattke and Dawson Adams each had one hit, while Dawson Jonnassen threw 7.1 innings with five hits, one run, one strikeout and two walks.

Three early runs from Post 15 in the second game proved too much for Mitchell in a 4-1 loss. Ethan Olson took the win after four innings with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts. Creighton Childress pitched three innings in relief and gave up one hit and one unearned run with two walks, collecting the save. Gavin Jones went six innings and allowed seven hits and four runs (two earned) with two walks and four strikeouts for Mitchell, getting tabbed with the loss. Mattke and Ethan Driscoll each had one hit.

Mitchell (2-11) hosts Aberdeen at Drake Field on Saturday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. doubleheader.

Brandon Valley sweeps Mitchell Black in doubleheader

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Black 14-and-under teener baseball team was swept in a doubleheader against Brandon Valley on Wednesday with game scores of 9-0 and 8-6.

In Game 1, Mitchell was limited to one hit, a double by Dawson Smith. Kaiden Allen struck out three batters in 3 2/3 innings and was credited with the pitching loss.

Mitchell had a 5-4 lead entering the fifth inning of Game 2, but Brandon Valley swiped the victory with a four-run fifth inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryer Stach recorded two runs batted in, as Allen, Collin Weier and Sam Mentelle drove in one run each and Brayden Reindl scored two runs. Smith struck out three batters in 4 2/3 innings in the loss.

Mitchell Black (2-7) is back in action Friday, June 9 in Sioux Falls at the Sioux Falls Tournament.

Mitchell White splits doubleheader with Yankton

YANKTON — After dropping the first game of a doubleheader with Yankton 13-3, the Mitchell White 13-and-under teeners answered back with a 7-4 win Thursday.

Yankton struck for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in Game 2, but it wasn’t enough, as Mitchell had built up a 7-1 lead off the strength of two runs in the second, three in the third and one in each of the fourth and sixth.

Ian Weber picked up the win, going six innings and allowing eight hits, four runs, two walks and two strikeouts. At the plate, he also had a double, while Colin Pickett, Bailor Kristensen, Stratton Forst and Brady Hoesing all picked up a hit as well.

In the first game, seven runs in the first inning helped push Yankton to a 13-3, four-inning victory. Jackson Kudera was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, as seven different Reds recorded a hit. Will Sager also had a multi-hit game in the win. For Mitchell, First, Pickett and Simon Wiese all had a hit.

Mitchell (4-3) is back in action Monday, June 12 in a home doubleheader against Huron.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
SDGA general art3.JPG
Prep
Area athletes earn top-five finishes in season-opening SDGA Junior Tour event
June 08, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
SDGA general art.JPG
Sports
More than 200 golfers to play Lakeview for South Dakota Two-Man Championship this weekend
June 08, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
060723-xavierjackson.jpeg
Sports
Xavier Jackson is USF's running backs coach, and the Sioux Falls Storm's leading rusher
June 08, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
SDGA general art.JPG
Sports
More than 200 golfers to play Lakeview for South Dakota Two-Man Championship this weekend
June 08, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
2454640+Lake Mitchell.jpg
Local
Mitchell lake lot initiated measure approved, allowing city to sell land for Lake Mitchell improvements
June 06, 2023 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
South Dakota News (1).jpg
Local
Road construction projects to begin near Howard, Tripp on June 12
June 08, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
060623.MitchellGirlsGolf1.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Dierks: Hard work, confidence deliver proper sendoff to historic season for Mitchell girls golf
June 07, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks