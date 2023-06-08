Mitchell youth baseball roundup: Junior Legion, Mitchell White earn wins

PIERRE, S.D. — The Mitchell Junior Legion baseball team has been busy, playing four games between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mitchell Junior Legion defeated Pierre 11-10 in Game 1 and lost 10-5 in the second contest Tuesday.

Trailing 10-4 going to the sixth inning, Mitchell scored two runs in the inning and added five runs in the seventh to take control of the game. Mitchell outhit Pierre, 16-14, as Brennen Penne had three hits, while

Ethan Driscoll and Canon Moller each had two hits, with three runs scored from Miller. Jacob Ebert had a double and drove in three runs, and Gavin Jones scored three times for Mitchell. Kaden Skinner drove in a pair of runs and Conor Mattke had a pair of doubles.

Quinton Wilson earned the win in relief, allowing seven hits, three runs and striking out one. Tyler Christensen had four innings on the mound in his start with seven hits and seven runs (five earned) allowed and two strikeouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second game, Carter McCormick took the loss on the mound, recording five outs. He allowed four hits, six runs (two earned) and struck out one. Kendan Skinner covered the final 4 1/3 innings in relief with five strikeouts, five hits and four runs allowed. Kellan Odell and Conor Mattke each had a pair of hits and drove in a run.

Junior Legion drops pair of Wednesday contests to Sioux Falls East

SIOUX FALLS — A pair of low-scoring contests swung in the favor of Sioux Falls Post 15 East, as the Mitchell Post 18 Junior Legion fell 1-0 and 4-1 on Wednesday.

In Game 1, an eighth-inning RBI single from Kasen Christiansen was the deciding factor in the 1-0 win. Dietrich Haan and Brody Schafer combined to throw all seven innings and gave up one hit each with eight strikeouts for Sioux Falls. For Mitchell, Conor Mattke and Dawson Adams each had one hit, while Dawson Jonnassen threw 7.1 innings with five hits, one run, one strikeout and two walks.

Three early runs from Post 15 in the second game proved too much for Mitchell in a 4-1 loss. Ethan Olson took the win after four innings with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts. Creighton Childress pitched three innings in relief and gave up one hit and one unearned run with two walks, collecting the save. Gavin Jones went six innings and allowed seven hits and four runs (two earned) with two walks and four strikeouts for Mitchell, getting tabbed with the loss. Mattke and Ethan Driscoll each had one hit.

Mitchell (2-11) hosts Aberdeen at Drake Field on Saturday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. doubleheader.

Brandon Valley sweeps Mitchell Black in doubleheader

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Black 14-and-under teener baseball team was swept in a doubleheader against Brandon Valley on Wednesday with game scores of 9-0 and 8-6.

In Game 1, Mitchell was limited to one hit, a double by Dawson Smith. Kaiden Allen struck out three batters in 3 2/3 innings and was credited with the pitching loss.

Mitchell had a 5-4 lead entering the fifth inning of Game 2, but Brandon Valley swiped the victory with a four-run fifth inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryer Stach recorded two runs batted in, as Allen, Collin Weier and Sam Mentelle drove in one run each and Brayden Reindl scored two runs. Smith struck out three batters in 4 2/3 innings in the loss.

Mitchell Black (2-7) is back in action Friday, June 9 in Sioux Falls at the Sioux Falls Tournament.

Mitchell White splits doubleheader with Yankton

YANKTON — After dropping the first game of a doubleheader with Yankton 13-3, the Mitchell White 13-and-under teeners answered back with a 7-4 win Thursday.

Yankton struck for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in Game 2, but it wasn’t enough, as Mitchell had built up a 7-1 lead off the strength of two runs in the second, three in the third and one in each of the fourth and sixth.

Ian Weber picked up the win, going six innings and allowing eight hits, four runs, two walks and two strikeouts. At the plate, he also had a double, while Colin Pickett, Bailor Kristensen, Stratton Forst and Brady Hoesing all picked up a hit as well.

In the first game, seven runs in the first inning helped push Yankton to a 13-3, four-inning victory. Jackson Kudera was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, as seven different Reds recorded a hit. Will Sager also had a multi-hit game in the win. For Mitchell, First, Pickett and Simon Wiese all had a hit.

Mitchell (4-3) is back in action Monday, June 12 in a home doubleheader against Huron.