Sports Prep

Mitchell White races to 2-0 start at Class A state teener baseball tournament

Despite a 15-24 season record, Mitchell White has now won five of its last seven games.

Mitchell_baseball_hat_general.jpg
Mitchell baseball
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:09 PM

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Mitchell White 13-and-under teener baseball team has raced to a 2-0 pool play start at the Class A 13U state baseball tournament in Brookings.

Mitchell won its Thursday contest 9-6 over Aberdeen and triumphed 3-1 on Friday over Sioux Falls East. Despite a 15-24 season record, Mitchell White has now won five of its last seven games.

In Thursday's game, Bailor Kristensen finished with three hits, while Colin Pickett had two hits and two runs scored, and Brady Hoesing scored twice as well. Ethan Hegg stole three bases, and Mitchell had nine steals in all, including a Pickett steal of home. Mitchell White only had two RBIs, one each from Kristensen and Pickett, with four runs on wild pitches and two runs on Aberdeen throwing errors.

For Mitchell White, Ian Weber was the winning pitcher, throwing six innings, allowing 10 hits, six runs and striking out one, throwing 56 of its 80 pitches for strikes.

Against Sioux Falls Post 15, Stratton Forst was on his game on the mound, throwing six innings of three-hit ball, with one run allowed and four strikeouts. Forst, Hoesing and Hegg each had base hits, with RBIs for Forst and Hoesing. All three Mitchell runs came in the fourth inning, with Sioux Falls scoring late in the sixth inning.

Mitchell White faces Brandon Valley Red at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brookings' Bob Shelden Field. If Mitchell wins, they would assure themselves a spot in Sunday's semifinals, which will be played at 9:30 a.m. and noon. The championship game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Mitchell Black starts 0-2 at state tournament

RENNER, S.D. — Mitchell Black found itself on the wrong side of a pair of tough matchups to open the Class A 14-and-under state baseball tournament at the Renner Ballpark. Mitchell lost 7-4 to Harrisburg on Thursday, and dropped an 11-1 decision to Pierre on Friday afternoon.

Against Harrisburg, Mitchell scored the first run of the game but was down 4-1 after two innings and never led again. Lincoln Bottum had three hits, two runs scored and two steals for Mitchell, while Penn Long and Avery Kaus both scored runs. Long, Stach and Mason Bartscher also had hits for Mitchell, which struck out 16 times as a team, including 14 of those against starter Rylan Cody.

Kaiden Allen took the loss on the mound, throwing six inings and allowing six hits and six runs, with four punchouts. Dayton Adams pitched the seventh inning and allowed a run.

On Friday, Mitchell tapped out seven hits but could not put together a big inning against Pierre, which had four-run innings in the fourth and fifth to force an early end to the game due to the 10-run rule after five. Kyson Hermann and Brayden Reindl each had two hits, with Reindl driving in the lone RBI.

Bottum took the loss, allowing eight hits and seven runs (five earned) in 3 1/3 inning, with Lincoln Stange and Kaus coming in for relief.

Mitchell Black (11-28-1) will close its season with a cross-pool play game with a noon contest against Yankton in Renner.

By Mitchell Republic
