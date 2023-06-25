Mitchell White, Junior Legion earn wins at Sioux Falls Tournament

SIOUX FALLS — Mitchell 13-and-under White picked up two wins at the Sioux Falls Tournament this weekend.

Stratton Forst had a walk-off double Friday, giving Mitchell a 5-4 win over Harrisburg Gold in the first game of the tournament. Mitchell scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a late lead before Harrisburg tied the game back up with a run in the top of the seventh, setting the stage for Forst’s walk off.

Bailor Kristensen started and struck out 12 batters over 5 1/3 innings, but Ian Weber got the win after 1 2/3 innings of relief where he gave up one unearned run on two hits with a strikeout.

On Saturday, Mitchell lost a pair of games, falling to Champlin (Minn.) 13-3 in five innings and Coast 2 Coast (S.D.) 9-3.

Mitchell White won its consolation game, though, downing Sioux Falls Post 15 West, 14-8 on Sunday.

Forst had six runs batted in, as he homered and tripled in the win, while Ethan Hegg had three hits, including a double. Mitchell had three pitchers all throw two innings, with Weber grabbing the win and Nolan Widstrom picking up the save.

Mitchell (8-12) faces Brandon Valley on the road in a doubleheader on Thursday, June 29, for its next game.

Junior Legion snags win in tournament finale

SIOUX FALLS — Mitchell Post 18 Junior Legion picked up one win over its three games at the Sioux Falls Tournament this weekend.

Mitchell closed out the tournament Sunday with a consolation win against Millard (Neb.), defeating the Sox 6-4. The Juniors struck for three runs in the bottom of the sixth, turning a one-run deficit into a two-run advantage.

Quinton Wilson picked up the win on the mound, going five innings and allowing four runs on four hits with two walks. At the plate, Tyler Christensen was 3-for-3 and scored twice in the win.

In the first game on Friday, a nine-run third inning from the West Fargo (N.D.) Vets was the undoing for Mitchell. After Mitchell took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, West Fargo got three runs in the bottom of the second and poured on nine in the third, eventually winning 12-1 in four and a half innings. Jaxson Hartman picked up two hits in the loss.

In the second game Friday, Mitchell fell 9-0 to the Minneapolis (Minn.) Millers. The game was scoreless going into the fifth, but Minneapolis scored three in the fifth, one in the sixth and five in the seventh to pick up the win, limiting Post 18 to four hits.

The Juniors (5-17) are back in action Wednesday, June 28, in a road doubleheader against Brandon Valley.