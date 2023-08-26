Mitchell volleyball wins opening match against Sturgis

MITCHELL — For match No. 1 on the season, the Mitchell High School volleyball team will relish its victory on Friday night.

There's plenty to work on but the new MHS roster showed bright spots in a 3-1 win over visiting Sturgis in a season-opening volleyball win at the MHS Gym. Set scores were 25-12, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23.

"You can see we made some really good plays and for that being our first match, I was pretty happy with what we were able to put together. ... We were definitely ready to play, so that was nice to see," MHS coach Deb Thill said.

Big runs in the first two sets helped the Kernels seperate from the Scoopers. In the first frame, the set was tied at 12-all and Mitchell finished the set on a 13-0 run with Ava Brannan on serve to earn a 1-0 lead. In Set 2, Mitchell was tied with Sturgis at 15 and then scored 10 of the final 12 points for the victory, which included four key kills from senior Halle Haring late in the set.

In the third, Sturgis was able to rattle off an 8-0 run late in the set to tighten the match to 2-1, taking advantage of a number of hitting and ball-handling errors from Mitchell.

Mitchell's Hope Flippin hits an attack at the net during a high school volleyball match against Sturgis on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at the MHS Gym. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

"We were trying to do the right thing, run the right offense and do what we need to do and we felt that we might have a few mistakes and a few errors from that, which we can live with," Thill said. "(Sturgis) had one really long run there and it was really because of the errors that we made. That's a good lesson for our kids and learning what to do about stopping their run and not giving up more than two or three points in a row."

In the fourth set, Mitchell led for the entire game but Sturgis got to within one point on five occassions, including 22-21. An Addie Siemsen kill, followed by a block from Siemsen and Tianna Meadows pushed the lead to 24-21. The Scoopers scored two points in a row to get within one again before a Sturgis hitting error ended the match and sealed the victory for MHS.

For Mitchell, Sawyer Stoebner had 11 kills and 14 digs, while Addie Siemsen had seven kills, 13 assists and 13 digs. Halle Haring and Lauren Van Overschelde each finished with eight kills, and Hope Flippin had six kills. Paige Guthmiller had a team-high 16 digs.

Brannan had four aces of Mitchell's 12 aces, while Kenna Soulek and Elyssa Delehant each had three aces.

"We showed some good things tonight and I think we're going to be OK going forward," Thill said.

For Sturgis (0-2), Norah Iverson had six kills and Avreigh Long had four kills and 14 digs. Hayden Larson had 17 digs and Emmie Sargent had three total blocks. Like Mitchell, the Scoopers are in action at the Huron Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26, facing Brandon Valley, Chester, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Huron.

Mitchell faces Spearfish, Harrisburg, Brandon Valley and Watertown in four, best-of-three matches at the Huron Arena and Huron Middle School, with play starting at 9 a.m.

NOTE: With the team celebrating its 20-year anniversary, Mitchell honored its 2003 Class AA state volleyball championship team prior to the match.

