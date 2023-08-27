Mitchell volleyball picks up one win at Huron Invitational

HURON, S.D. — The Mitchell High School volleyball team finished 1-3 on Saturday at the Huron Invitational on the first weekend of the high school volleyball season.

The Kernels won their opening match over Spearfish in three sets (20-25, 25-18, 26-24) but then fell to Class AA No. 1 Harrisburg (25-12, 25-17) and fellow Eastern South Dakota Conference opponents Watertown (25-17, 25-18) and Brandon Valley (25-16, 25-17).

“I felt defensively and (with) serve-receive, we did a really good job all day,” said Mitchell coach Deb Thill. “We struggled a little on offense throughout the day. Our kill efficiently isn’t as high as we want it to be, so that’s something we’re going to need to work on. … A lot of it was on our side of the net.”

Against Spearfish, Sawyer Stoebner had a team-best 15 kills and 14 digs, with six kills from Hope Flippin. Kenna Soulek had five service aces and Halle Haring had three total blocks. Paige Guthmiller, Ava Brannan and Addie Siemsen each had 10 digs, with Siemsen recording 16 assists.

“I didn’t think we came out ready to play in the morning but then our kids got a little more excited and into the match,” Thill said of the Spearfish comeback. “We passed the ball really well and played better as the match went on.”

Lauren VanOverschelde had three kills against Harrisburg, as Mitchell was kept to only eight kills as a team in the two-set sweep. Paige Guthmiller had six digs and three assists.

Mitchell had 11 team kills against Watertown, with three each from Addie Siemsen and Lauren VanOverschelde. Siemsen had seven assists and six digs for the Kernels.

Facing the Lynx, Sawyer Stoebner and Addie Siemsen each had five kills, with two aces from Addie Siemsen. Halle Haring had three total blocks, and Stoebner had a team-high seven digs.

“Those last three teams are all rated teams and expected to be good this year, so it’s a good indication of what we need to work on going forward. As a coaching staff, we will work on that give our teams the best chance we can to compete and hopefully we can earn some more wins as the season continues,” Thill said.

Class B No. 2 Chester, Class AA No. 1 Harrisburg and Huron finished 4-0 in their matches at the 11-team event to lead the way.

Mitchell (2-3) will host Huron at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in the first of two regular-season matches between the rivals, with this contest counting for the Eastern South Dakota Conference standings.