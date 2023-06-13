Mitchell trapshooting creates 'dream season' ending with state varsity, junior varsity titles

MITCHELL — At the 2023 South Dakota State High School Clay Target League state tournament in Aberdeen, any and all inconsistencies melted away for the Mitchell High School trapshooting program.

After a regular season full of up-and-down results, the Mitchell shooters outpaced their standings from the 11 weeks of regular-season competition from top to bottom, as the MHS varsity squad claimed its first state championship in program history. Mitchell also topped the junior varsity division and added a runner-up finish in the novice division.

On an individual basis, Delana Henkel captured the varsity female title with a score of 92 out of a possible 100, while Mallory Fortin was second at 91. Trell Kaupp took second in the varsity male division with a mark of 98. At the junior varsity level, Devin Henkel (94) and Bailey Henkel (86) won the male and female divisions, respectively. For the novices, Matt Peterson's 81 topped the male standings, while Shaelyn Kaupp was the female runner-up at 82.

Of the 35 MHS shooters that competed at the state tournament, 33 shot above their season average score, including a handful that shattered their prior marks by 12 to 14 targets.

"It's kind of funny because about three weeks before the state shoot, we were looking at scores and our highest shooter was 54th overall in the state and our next one was 80th," explained coach Jerry Opbroek. "And so we talked to the kids and said, "Look, if we can't improve, we don't have a chance.'"

"After that, they started picking up gradually. But obviously, from those scores, their state performance was way above anything they had done in the 11 weeks prior," Opbroek continued. "In one day, all but two of them exceeded their best scores, and that's truly unbelievable."

Kohlman Eldeen takes aim at a clay pigeon on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

With such a boost in results, Mitchell ran away with the varsity and junior varsity team titles. Mitchell's five-person varsity score of 483 out of a possible 500, topped second-place Platte-Geddes (466) and third-place McCook Central (463) by a comfortable margin. The junior varsity also won by a double-digit margin, scoring 424 to best runner-up Aberdeen Central (413) and third-place Harrisburg (407). Bowdle won the team title at the novice level with a 373, followed by Mitchell (362) and Lyman (361).

Factoring into the varsity score were Kaupp (98), Joey Heesch (98), Kale Vilhauer (97), Kahlman Eldeen (96) and Christian Stange (94). The junior varsity team score was made up of Devin Henkel (94), Bailey Henkel (86), Lily Peterson (83), Kane Grajkowske (81) and Avrie London (80). The novice score included Shaelyn Kaupp (82), Matt Peterson (81), Waylon Elgi (69), Kyler Mayer (69) and Josh Henke (61).

According to Opbroek, once shooters have learned the basics, trapshooting becomes "about 99% a mental game." As such, it's not clear what fell into place for nearly three dozen Mitchell shooters all at once, but Opbroek points to the team bond as an element that certainly didn't hurt.

"They're just a great group of kids and a real tight-knit bunch," the coach said. "They have wonderful camaraderie, and it turns out they're darn good shooters, too."

Though results during the weekly shoots at the Mitchell Trap Club were mixed for many of MHS's shooters — of which there were 47 this spring — there was no question in Opbroek's mind that the final product made any amount of growing pains worth it.

From the coach's point of view, those regular-season performances gave the Mitchell shooters ample opportunities to learn and improve without growing complacent, perhaps another major factor in the whole team's ability to blossom once reaching the biggest stage.

"They make a mistake, they learn. They shoot a lousy score, they learn," Opbroek said. "The more times we have those hiccups, the more they're going to learn. You just hope they get rid of those hiccups before the state shoot."

"This was a dream season," Opbroek added. "We kept working at it, hoping that, at some point, it would click. Obviously, any coach hopes that the state shoot is where everything comes together, and it most certainly did this year."

The Mitchell High School trapshooting team sent 35 shooters to the 2023 state tournament in Aberdeen. Submitted

Platte-Geddes, Winner/Colome among top teams at state shoot

Among top Mitchell-area finishers in Division 2A (the same division as MHS), Platte-Geddes' Jadon Petersen won the varsity male shoot with a score of 99, while McCook Central's Prayden Acheson (97) was tied for fifth. Also winning their division, McCook Central's Eva Gerlach topped the novice female category. (Teams are slotted into divisions for the season based on the roster size.)

Elsewhere, P-G's Harper Kirsch (90) came in fourth in the varsity female standings. Lyman's Conor Samco (91) was runner-up in the junior varsity male division, with McCook Central's Miles Heinzmann (87) and P-G's Shay Petersen (87) as part of a four-way tie for fourth. Lyman's Kellen Griffith (75) was fifth in novice male.

In Division 1A, Winner/Colome (461) took fourth and Chamberlain (454) was fifth in the varsity team standings. Groton Area (479) won the competition, followed by Belle Fourche (466) and Hot Springs (464).

Ethan's Trinity Wilson (86) was the top individual in the junior varsity female division, with teammate Chloe Weber (67) finishing third in novice female. Ethan was third as a team in the novice division. Winner/Colome's Payton Sargent (83) was the runner-up to Wilson in JV female, and Chamberlain's Mya Priebe (91) took third in the varsity female ranks.

Winner/Colome's Jude Sargent and Kimball's Braxton Pulse both posted marks of 97 to finish in a four-way tie for third in the varsity male division.

