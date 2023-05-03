Mitchell track sees numerous top finishes at home triangular

MITCHELL — A 32-year-old school record fell for Mitchell High School track during its home triangular with O’Gorman and Yankton on Tuesday at Joe Quintal Field.

Ava Brannan, Mia Mullenmeister, Lizzie Tyler and Brooke Bartscher ran the girls 4x100-meter relay in 50.52 seconds, which was good enough for a new school record and first place in the meet. The previous record of 50.78 seconds was set in 1991 by Michelle Loess, Tammy Zell, Steph Knight and Ann Quenzer.

On the boys side, Nathan McCormick (11.37 seconds) and Lukas Bennett (11.42) were first and third, respectively in the 100-meter dash. The duo finished in the same places in the 200-meter dash, with McCormick running it in 23.07 seconds and Bennett clocking in at 23.51.

McCormick was second in the 400 meter at 50.32, while Alexier Padilla took third at 51.96. Hunter Patton won the 1600 with a time of 4:49.70. Trevon Austell was second in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.92, and Bryce Palmer was first in the 300 hurdle at 41.96.

Mitchell's Trevon Austell competes in the boys 110-meter dash during a high school track and field meet on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

The squad of Bennett, Jagger Tyler, Palmer and Padilla (45.54) took second in the 4x100 relay, while Connor Singrey, Carter Harris, Grayson Hetland and Elijah Schroeder (4:06.12) won the 1600 sprint medley relay.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the shot put, Carson Jennings took second at 42 feet, 1 inch, while Kellan Odell (154-05) won the javelin throw and Lincoln Bates (6-0) won the high jump. Carter Harris (12-06) finished second in the pole vault for the Kernels and Tyler’s jump of 18-11.5 was good enough for third in the long jump.

Mitchell's Carson Jennings competes in the boys shot put during a high school track and field meet on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

For the girls, Mitchell swept the top three in the 100-meter dash, with Mullenmeister (13.21) in first, Lizzie Tyler (13.32) in second and Bartscher (13.37) in third. That same trio came in the same places in the 200-meter dash, as Mullenmeister posted a time of 27.12, Tyler ran it in 27.18 and Bartscher clocked in at 27.31.

Mitchell’s team of Keyana Kelley, Lainee Forst, Claire Hegg and Carysn Weich, finished second in in the 4x100 relay at 52.64.

Danny Borja, Weich, Hegg and Forst won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:49.62, while Ava Prunty, Londyn Schroeder, Kambyl Wede and Madeline Vogel took first in the 4x800 relay at 10:48.06. Borja, Kelley, Hegg and Wede teamed up for a time of 4:45.26 in the 1600 sprint medley relay, which was good for second.

Mitchell's Danny Borja hands the baton to teammate Carsyn Weich in the girls 4x200-meter relay during a high school track and field meet on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Lilly Young (34-11.50) and Taylor DeJong (34-03) were first and second, respectively in the shot put. They also finished second and third, respectively in the discus, as Young had a heave of 96 feet and DeJong posted a toss of 95 feet. Breanna Kirsch was second in the javelin at 88-09.

Halle Haring (4-10) won the high jump for Mitchell, while Audrey Miller (4-08) came in third. Miller (15-05) was also third in the long jump and second in the triple jump at 34 feet.