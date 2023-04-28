99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Mitchell track sees multiple first-place finishers at First Dakota Relays

A look at the Kernels who finished in the top three of their respective events.

100-Meter Hurdles
Brookings' Jessica Fourney (left) and Mitchell's Sidney Malde (right) compete in the 100-meter hurdle event during the First Dakota Relays on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Yankton.
James Cimburek / Yankton Press and Dakotan
By Mitchell Republic
April 28, 2023 at 1:43 PM

YANKTON, S.D. — The Mitchell track team was in action Thursday at the First Dakota Relays in Yankton with a handful of podium finishers.

Here’s a look at the Kernels who finished in the top three of their respective events.

Bryce Palmer won in the boys 300-meter hurdles, posting a time of 41.63 seconds. Mitchell picked up another first-place finish as Lukas Bennett, Connor Singrey, Alexier Padilla and Nathan McCormick won the boys 4x100 relay with a time of 44.42 seconds.

Kellan Odell took first place in the boys javelin throw with a toss of 154 feet, 11 inches, while Lincoln Bates won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 11 inches.

Hunter Patton placed second for the Kernels in the boys 3,200-meter race with a time of 10 minutes, 25.58 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the boys 4x400 relay, Mitchell’s Jagger Tyler, Palmer, Padilla and McCormick came in third at 3:28.6.

On the girls side, Lainee Forst, Carsyn Weich, Brooke Bartscher and Lizzie Tyler took second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:11.17, while Keyana Kelley, Ava Brannan, Claire Hegg and Addie Siemsen placed third in the 4x100 relay with a time of 52.27. Audrey Miller took third in the triple jump (31-0.95) for the Kernels.

Wagner was the lone other Mitchell-area school in action, and Emma Yost finished second in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 7 inches.

Mitchell's next event comes Tuesday, May 2, at the Mitchell Triangular.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
051723.SilasHoldeman.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet
May 17, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher