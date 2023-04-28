Mitchell track sees multiple first-place finishers at First Dakota Relays

YANKTON, S.D. — The Mitchell track team was in action Thursday at the First Dakota Relays in Yankton with a handful of podium finishers.

Here’s a look at the Kernels who finished in the top three of their respective events.

Bryce Palmer won in the boys 300-meter hurdles, posting a time of 41.63 seconds. Mitchell picked up another first-place finish as Lukas Bennett, Connor Singrey, Alexier Padilla and Nathan McCormick won the boys 4x100 relay with a time of 44.42 seconds.

Kellan Odell took first place in the boys javelin throw with a toss of 154 feet, 11 inches, while Lincoln Bates won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 11 inches.

Hunter Patton placed second for the Kernels in the boys 3,200-meter race with a time of 10 minutes, 25.58 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the boys 4x400 relay, Mitchell’s Jagger Tyler, Palmer, Padilla and McCormick came in third at 3:28.6.

On the girls side, Lainee Forst, Carsyn Weich, Brooke Bartscher and Lizzie Tyler took second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:11.17, while Keyana Kelley, Ava Brannan, Claire Hegg and Addie Siemsen placed third in the 4x100 relay with a time of 52.27. Audrey Miller took third in the triple jump (31-0.95) for the Kernels.

Wagner was the lone other Mitchell-area school in action, and Emma Yost finished second in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 7 inches.

Mitchell's next event comes Tuesday, May 2, at the Mitchell Triangular.