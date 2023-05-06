Mitchell softball taken down twice in Sioux Falls on Friday

SIOUX FALLS — The Mitchell High School softball team played in a split doubleheader at Sherman Park on Friday with a number of Class AA and Class A teams taking the diamond against each other, falling 20-6 to Dakota Valley in five innings in the first game. Mitchell also fell 20-6 to Sioux Falls Jefferson.

In the first game against Dakota Valley, MHS’ defense didn’t give the Kernels much of a chance to stay with the Panthers, yielding nine errors along with 14 hits. DV scored seven in the first inning and eight more in the fifth.

Mitchell’s Delaney Degen, Alyssa Magee and Macey Linke each had two hits, with Linke driving in four runs. Most of those came on a three-run home run to left field in the first inning, momentarily cutting DV’s lead to 7-3. Mallory Miedema had three stolen bases and two runs scored for the Kernels.

Linke was the losing pitcher, throwing five innings and allowing 14 hits, 11 earned runs and six walks.

For Dakota Valley (9-2), Logan Miller had four hits, Brennan Trotter had four RBIs and Rachel Voegeli scored four runs. Emma Wiese was the winning pitcher and allowed eight hits, six runs (five earned), five walks and struck out five. Voegeli recorded the final five outs in relief without allowing a hit.

Stats for Mitchell's game against Jefferson were not available at press time. Mitchell (2-8) will host Yankton at the Cadwell Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 9.