Mitchell softball rallies in eighth for extra-inning win over Rapid City Central

Tied 8-8 after seven innings, the Kernels plated three runs in the top of the eighth to pick up a road win over the Cobblers.

Mitchell head coach Kent Van Overschelde meets with his team on the field during a high school softball game earlier this season against the Harrisburg Tigers on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
April 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM

RAPID CITY — Mitchell High School softball picked up an extra-innings win over Rapid City Central on Saturday.

Tied 8-8 after seven innings, the Kernels plated three runs in the top of the eighth to pick up an 11-8 road win over the Cobblers.

Mady Thompson singled with one out in the eighth, scoring Delaney Degen and Alyssa Magee to give the Kernels a two-run lead. Rylee Jennings came around to score later in the inning, giving Mitchell an insurance run. The game almost didn’t reach extras, but two runs from Central in the bottom of the seventh pushed the game to the eighth inning.

Jennings pitched all eight innings for Mitchell, picking up the win as she scattered 12 hits, eight runs (six earned) and five walks, while picking up 11 strikeouts.

Mallory Miedema had three hits in the win for Mitchell, adding two runs scored and two RBIS. Degen, Magee, Jennings and Kenna Soulek all had two hits, with Magee and Thompson driving in two runs.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for Mitchell, which improved to 2-5. The Kernels will take on Sioux Falls Washington on Monday, May 1, in at home in their next contest.

By Mitchell Republic
