Mitchell sees handful of winners, top finishes at Mitchell Tennis Classic

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Tennis Classic culminated Sunday at Hitchcock Park, with some of South Dakota’s best local tennis talent walking away with titles.

Here’s a look at the winners and runners-up for each division.

Lennox’s Jaxon Plank won the boys 18-and-under singles, defeating Yankton’s Zac Briggs in two sets, 6-2 and 6-0. In the boys 18-and-under doubles, Plank teamed up with Cody Plank to take down Briggs and Harrison Krajewski in the finals 8-3.

At the 16-and-under boys division, Mitchell’s Dawson Adams posted a 3-0 record and was 6-0 in sets to finish atop the round-robin standings. Dylan Putnam, also of Mitchell, finished second in the division with a 2-1 record.

Sioux Falls’ Amrit Thury won the boys 14-and-under division, taking down Logan Boyle, also of Sioux Falls, in the finals. Meanwhile, Boyle teamed up with Yankton’s Ivan Krajewski in the 14-and-under doubles and posted the best record at 2-0, while Ethan and Peter Laurich, of North Sioux City, went 1-1 to finish second.

In the boys 12-and-under singles, Mitchell’s Clay Bathke was one of three competitors to go 3-1 in round-robin competition, along with Yankton’s Zane Becker and North Sioux City’s Lucas Laurich. Bathke and Becker both were 6-2 in sets, while Laurich was 6-3.

The tandem of Sabrina and Nora Krajewski, of Yankton, won the girls 18-and-under doubles division after beating the duo of Brandon’s Addison Meyers and Sioux Falls’ Melia Thelen 8-3. Nora Krajewski also won the 18-and-under singles competition with a 6-4 and 6-2 win over Mitchell’s Delaney Degen in the finals.

Mitchell's Delaney Degen returns a shot during the Mitchell Tennis Classic youth tournament on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Aberdeen’s Avery Tennant was the singles winner at the girls 16-and-under level, as she defeated Bella Nelson, of Rapid City, 6-1 and 7-5 in the finals.

Lily Goeddel, from Middleton, Wisconsin, went 3-0 in the girls 14-and-under, round-robin singles competition, with Mitchell’s Ava Prunty taking second at 2-1.

Sioux Falls’ Mackenzie Boyle finished atop the round-robin girls 12-and-under singles standings with a 2-0 record, while Sioux Falls’ Eisley Roark took second at 1-1.

Yankton’s pair of Nora and Harrison Krajewski won the 18-and-under mixed doubles after beating Rapid City’s Bella and Braden Nelson in the finals.