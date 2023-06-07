Mitchell runs win streak to six with home Legion baseball sweep of Huron

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Post 18 Legion baseball team ran its win streak to six games on Tuesday night with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Huron at Cadwell Park.

Post 18 won 5-3 in Game 1 and 10-5 in Game 2, moving to 8-1 on the young season.

In the opener, Blake Brosz helped shut down the Huron offense with a controlling effort on the mound, throwing 79 pitches in seven innings, including 56 for strikes. Brosz allowed six hits, three runs (two earned) and struck out three without a walk in the victory.

Dylan Soulek had three steals and two base hits, plus an RBI. Lincoln Bates had an RBI and a run scored and Colin Stange also drove in a pair of runs in the game. There was no scoring in the game until the fifth inning, when Mitchell countered a Huron run in the top of the fifth with two of their own and drove the lead to 5-1 in the sixth inning before Post 7 bounced back with two runs in the top of the seventh. Huron outhit Mitchell 6-4 in the game.

Mitchell's Lincoln Bates calls himself safe after successfully sliding into second base on a steal attempt during an American Legion baseball game against Huron on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

In the second game, Mitchell scored five times in the second inning and twice more in the third inning to hold a 7-3 lead. Tyler Sanderson earned the victory for Mitchell, throwing six innings and allowing five hits, five runs and picking up two strikeouts, before Carter Miller came in and threw a mostly spotless seventh inning, allowing one hit.

Soulek went 4-for-4 at the plate, with two doubles and a pair of RBIs. Karter Sibson and Stange each drove in a pair of runs, while Stange, Mason Herman and Parker Mandel each scored twice. Lincoln Bates added a triple and an RBI.

Mitchell plays a single game at Renner on Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. Post 18’s Thursday game at Cadwell Park with Yankton has been canceled, meaning Mitchell’s next home date is a June 11 doubleheader with Aberdeen, starting at 1 p.m.