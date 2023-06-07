Mitchell runs win streak to six with home Legion baseball sweep of Huron
The Mitchell Post 18 Legion baseball team ran its win streak to six games on Tuesday night with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Huron at Cadwell Park.
Post 18 won 5-3 in Game 1 and 10-5 in Game 2, moving to 8-1 on the young season.
In the opener, Blake Brosz helped shut down the Huron offense with a controlling effort on the mound, throwing 79 pitches in seven innings, including 56 for strikes. Brosz allowed six hits, three runs (two earned) and struck out three without a walk in the victory.
Dylan Soulek had three steals and two base hits, plus an RBI. Lincoln Bates had an RBI and a run scored and Colin Stange also drove in a pair of runs in the game. There was no scoring in the game until the fifth inning, when Mitchell countered a Huron run in the top of the fifth with two of their own and drove the lead to 5-1 in the sixth inning before Post 7 bounced back with two runs in the top of the seventh. Huron outhit Mitchell 6-4 in the game.
In the second game, Mitchell scored five times in the second inning and twice more in the third inning to hold a 7-3 lead. Tyler Sanderson earned the victory for Mitchell, throwing six innings and allowing five hits, five runs and picking up two strikeouts, before Carter Miller came in and threw a mostly spotless seventh inning, allowing one hit.
Soulek went 4-for-4 at the plate, with two doubles and a pair of RBIs. Karter Sibson and Stange each drove in a pair of runs, while Stange, Mason Herman and Parker Mandel each scored twice. Lincoln Bates added a triple and an RBI.
Mitchell plays a single game at Renner on Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. Post 18’s Thursday game at Cadwell Park with Yankton has been canceled, meaning Mitchell’s next home date is a June 11 doubleheader with Aberdeen, starting at 1 p.m.
