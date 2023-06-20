Mitchell Post 18 splits road doubleheader with Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. — The Mitchell Post 18 American Legion baseball team split a doubleheader with Pierre on Monday.

Mitchell won 5-3 in Game 1 and lost 10-3 in the second contest at Hyde Stadium.

In the first game, Mitchell jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first after Karter Sibson drove in Dylan Soulek with a two-out single. Post 18 added four more runs in the top of the fourth, extending its lead to 5-0 and held on to win 5-3 as Post 8 scored one in the bottom of the fourth and two in the bottom of the sixth.

Mitchell picked up seven hits in the win, with hitters No. 1-7 in the lineup all tallying one. Mason Herman had two runs batted in and scored a run, and Dylan Soulek had a double.

On the mound, Landon Waddell earned the win, as he started and went five innings, giving up three runs on three hits with four walks and five strikeouts. Landen Soulek got the save, throwing two shutout innings of relief with two hits and a strikeout.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Pierre, Matthew Hanson and Cooper Terwilliger both had two hits, with Terwilliger driving in all three runs. Ridge Liembach suffered the loss on the hill after five innings in which he gave up five runs on five hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.

In the second game, Pierre scored six runs over the first two innings to take a commanding lead and defeat Mitchell for its first win of the summer season.

After a run in the first, Post 8 added five more in the bottom of the second to go up 6-0. Mitchell cracked the scoreboard in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs, but Pierre answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend its lead. Post 18 plated a run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.

Parker Mandel had three hits in the loss, while Peyton Mandel added two. Dylan Soulek was tabbed with the loss on the mound, throwing two innings and giving up six runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Blake Brosz and Mason Herman each threw two innings in relief, with Brosz surrendering three runs on five hits with two walks, while Herman gave up one run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Cooper Terwilliger got the win for Pierre with two runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts through five innings. Matthew Hanson and Carter Sanderson each had two hits, with Sanderson driving in a pair of runs.

Mitchell moved to 11-7 with the split and is home on Tuesday, June 20, against Sheridan (Wyo.) for its next contest.