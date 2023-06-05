Mitchell Post 18 Legion baseball finishes Rapid City Veterans Classic trip with 4-1 record

RAPID CITY — Mitchell Post 18 Legion baseball's successful stay at the Veterans Classic in Rapid City came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with another successful performance of pitching and defense at Fitzgerald in a 5-1 win over the Rapid City Post 22 Expos.

Mitchell (6-1 overall) finished the weekend with four wins in five games, winning the matchup of second-place teams in each pool of the 12-team tournament.

Landon Waddell had a strong 5 2/3 innings of two-hit pitching, allowing one earned run, five walks and striking out seven, earning the victory. Peyton Mandel earned the four-out save without allowing a hit or walk and striking out one.

Mitchell's offense chugged along again on Sunday, drawing nine walks to pair with five hits. Colin Stange had an RBI single in the second inning to open the scoring, bringing home Hudson Haley. Mitchell scored again in the third inning to break a 1-all tie and lead for good when Karter Sibson had an RBI single to score Dylan Soulek.





In the sixth inning, Mitchell scored twice more on five walks in the inning, with Payton and Parker Mandel each earning RBIs via base on balls. Lincoln Bates' sacrifice bunt in the seventh inning scored Sibson to set the final margin at 5-1. The Expos, who are Post 22's 17-and-under squad, were held to two hits and made three errors.

Sibson finished with two hits. Haley had two walks, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Eight of the nine Post 18 players in the lineup drew at least one walk.

Cheyenne (Wyo.), which was the only team to beat Mitchell in the event, was the only 5-0 team on the weekend and improved to 28-4 on the season.

Mitchell is back in action at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a home doubleheader against Huron at Cadwell Park. Post 18 won a meeting between the two teams on Saturday in Rapid City by a 7-1 margin.