Mitchell Post 18 hangs on to pick up home win over Sheridan

MITCHELL — With a 5-3 lead but with the go-ahead run at the plate, coach Luke Norden signaled to left field to bring Lincoln Bates to the mound.

Bates took the mound in the top of the seventh with two on and no outs, and though one inherited runner scored, he kept the tying run 90 feet away, shutting the door with three strikeouts to stave off a comeback and give Mitchell a 5-4 win over Sheridan (Wyo.) on Tuesday night at Cadwell Park.

It was only the second pitching appearance of the American Legion season thus far for Bates, and Norden said he would’ve started the inning had he had a chance to warm up in the bullpen during the bottom of the sixth. Instead, Bates led off the inning at the plate and went back out to left field for two batters before Norden opted to make the switch.

“He needs to throw more. (We’re) just looking for the opportunities for him to throw more,” Norden said of Bates. “He’s done a really good job as a closer guy.”

Bates picked up the save for Post 18, but an insurance run Mitchell tacked on in the bottom of the sixth proved crucial.

Up 4-3 with no one on and two outs, Dylan Soulek laced a triple into the right-center field gap with the center fielder shading heavily toward left field. Parker Mandel followed it up with an RBI single to right field, pushing Post 18’s advantage to two runs.

Mitchell Post 18's Landen Soulek throws from second base to first base in an attempt to turn a double play as Dylan Soulek looks on during an American Legion varsity baseball game against Sheridan (Wyo.) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

“They're playing super pull (heavy) and then Dylan goes out there and puts the ball in the right-center field gap for a triple and then Parker does a great job of feeding the ball the other way for a base hit,” Norden said. “We didn't do much over there tonight, but when it mattered to get the insurance runs, we had two really good approaches the other way.”

Mitchell opened the scoring with a three-run bottom of the second, highlighted by a two-RBI double from Landon Waddell.

After two runs in the fourth and a run in the fifth from Sheridan tied the game at three, Mitchell reclaimed the lead on a sacrifice fly from Colin Stange in the bottom of the fifth.

Post 18 finished the game with eight hits, with Soulek, Mandel and Karter Sibson all collecting two.

“I thought our at-bats were awesome,” Norden said. “We hit the ball really hard a couple of times and we had nothing to show for it. We were probably two base hits away from having eight or nine runs in a couple of situations, and I thought our approach and our at-bats were spot on tonight.”

On the mound, Peyton Schroder got the start and the win, going five innings with three runs (two earned) on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Carter Miller also pitched an inning of relief, giving up one hit and one unearned run.

Mitchell Post 18's Peyton Schroder delivers a pitch during an American Legion varsity baseball game against Sheridan (Wyo.) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

For Sheridan, Troy Waugh was on base all four times with two hits, a walk and a hit by pitch, while Tyler Ormseth had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Dylan Greenough-Groom also had two hits, including a triple, and scored a pair of runs. Mason Manning suffered the loss after two innings in which he gave up three runs on four hits and two walks.

Mitchell moved to 12-7 with the win and travels to Gillette, Wyoming, for its next action in the Hladky Memorial Tournament, where it will face PCH Baseball (Utah) for its first game of the tournament on Friday, June 23.

“We're just trying to build a consistency factor and going out to Gillette, there's no better opportunity to do it playing against teams that know nothing about us,” Norden said. “These guys know nothing about us. Those are the best games for us just because I think our guys worry about ourselves, worry about what we're doing, and we're not looking across the lines at asking who's pitching and who's doing this and who's doing that.”