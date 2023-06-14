Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Mitchell Post 18 drops road contest at Sioux Falls East

An all-around effort from Sioux Falls East Post 15 proved too much for Mitchell Post 18 on Tuesday.

Mitchell_baseball_hat_general.jpg
Mitchell baseball
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 9:05 PM

SIOUX FALLS — An all-around effort from Sioux Falls East Post 15 proved too much for Mitchell Post 18 on Tuesday.

Post 15 jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and after Mitchell tied it in the top of the second, Sioux Falls East got the two runs right back in the bottom of the inning, reclaiming its two-run advantage. Mitchell struck again in the top of the sixth for a run to cut the deficit to one, but two more runs in the bottom of the sixth sealed the game for Sioux Falls East, which earned a 6-3 win.

Post 15 limited the Mitchell offense to three hits for the contest — one each from Parker Mandel, Lincoln Bates and Carter Miller. Bates picked up a double in the loss and Hudson Haley had an RBI. Landon Waddell suffered the loss, going four innings with four runs, six hits, five walks and two strikeouts. Colin Stange pitched in relief and went two innings with two runs, four hits and a walk.

Offensively, SF East racked up 10 hits, with three players tallying multiple, including a three-hit game from Lincoln Vasgaard. Vasgaard also had two runs batted in, and Tristan Fitsimmons added three more RBIs. On the mound, Myles Rees threw a complete game with two walks and six strikeouts and just one of the three runs he gave up was earned.

The loss marked Mitchell’s fourth in a row after its six-game winning streak, as it moved to 8-5 on the season.

Post 18 will look to snap its losing skid on Wednesday, June 14, in a doubleheader on the road against Watertown Post 17.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
