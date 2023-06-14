Mitchell Post 18 drops road contest at Sioux Falls East

SIOUX FALLS — An all-around effort from Sioux Falls East Post 15 proved too much for Mitchell Post 18 on Tuesday.

Post 15 jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and after Mitchell tied it in the top of the second, Sioux Falls East got the two runs right back in the bottom of the inning, reclaiming its two-run advantage. Mitchell struck again in the top of the sixth for a run to cut the deficit to one, but two more runs in the bottom of the sixth sealed the game for Sioux Falls East, which earned a 6-3 win.

Post 15 limited the Mitchell offense to three hits for the contest — one each from Parker Mandel, Lincoln Bates and Carter Miller. Bates picked up a double in the loss and Hudson Haley had an RBI. Landon Waddell suffered the loss, going four innings with four runs, six hits, five walks and two strikeouts. Colin Stange pitched in relief and went two innings with two runs, four hits and a walk.

Offensively, SF East racked up 10 hits, with three players tallying multiple, including a three-hit game from Lincoln Vasgaard. Vasgaard also had two runs batted in, and Tristan Fitsimmons added three more RBIs. On the mound, Myles Rees threw a complete game with two walks and six strikeouts and just one of the three runs he gave up was earned.

The loss marked Mitchell’s fourth in a row after its six-game winning streak, as it moved to 8-5 on the season.

Post 18 will look to snap its losing skid on Wednesday, June 14, in a doubleheader on the road against Watertown Post 17.