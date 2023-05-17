99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard

All five golfers for the Kernels were in the top 10 of the 28-player field

Mitchell Golf Generic
A Mitchell golf bag at Lakeview Golf Course during the Parkston Invitational on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
May 17, 2023 at 3:33 PM

MITCHELL — Mitchell Middle School girls golf was well represented near the top of the leaderboard at the Eastern South Dakota Invite on Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course.

All five golfers for the Kernels were in the top 10 of the 28-player field, highlighted by Anna Eliason, who took second place with a 93, one stroke behind Pierre’s Keira Mertes.

Londyn Hajek and Emma Reinesch claimed third and fourth place, respectively, with a 95 and 103, while Elliot Smith slotted in at ninth with a 115.

