Sports Prep

Mitchell Juniors to face off with Expos for Class A state tourney berth

The Mitchell Post 18 Junior Legion baseball team will head to Rapid City this weekend for a Class A postseason first-round series with the Rapid City Post 22 Expos.

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:41 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Post 18 Junior Legion baseball team will head to Rapid City this weekend for a Class A postseason first-round series with the Rapid City Post 22 Expos.

Mitchell picked up the No. 14 overall seed and will take on the second-seeded Expos for a berth in the Class A state tournament next week.

Mitchell will play the Expos at 8 p.m. Central time on Friday, July 21 in Game 1, followed by Game 2 at noon Central on Saturday, July 22. A potential Game 3 rubber match would follow at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Expos were 16-1 this season against teams in South Dakota and own an overall record of 55-10. That included a July 11 doubleheader sweep of Mitchell by scores of 10-1 and 9-1 in Mitchell.

Mitchell (8-28, 5-21 in South Dakota) was last among the 18 teams in Class A junior Legion seed points and got into the postseason due to three teams — Spearfish, Rapid City Post 320 Shooters and Rapid City Post 22 Bullets — withdrawing from state competition. Of note, the Bullets were 16-1 against South Dakota teams and would have been the No. 1 team in the postseason seeding.

Watertown, which was the No. 1 team in seed points during the season, has received a bye to the state tournament. Harrisburg Gold, which is hosting the Class A state tournament starting on Thursday, July 27, automatically qualifies.

Other first-round matchups include No. 3 Sioux Falls East hosting Sturgis, Renner hosting Sioux Falls West, Brandon Valley hosting Pierre, Aberdeen and Yankton facing off, and Brookings hosting the Rapid City Post 320 Risers. The six first-round series winners will fill out the eight-team state tournament field.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
