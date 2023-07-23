6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mitchell Junior Legion falls to Post 22 Expos to end season

Post 18 swept in playoff series

Jr Legion01.jpg
Mitchell Post 18 Juniors' Brennan Penne fields a throw to second as Rapid City Post 22 Expos' Ryan Neugebauer steals the base during a game on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Matt Gade / Rapid City Journal
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 7:09 AM

RAPID CITY — Mitchell’s Junior Legion season came to an end on Saturday after the Kernels fell in back-to-back games to the Rapid City Post 22 Expos in the first round of the Class A Junior Legion playoffs.

The No. 14 seed in the tournament, Mitchell lost to the No. 2 seed Expos 16-1 in five innings in Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Saturday.

Post 22 (57-10) scored five runs in the second-inning, six in the third-inning, one in the fourth-inning and four in the fifth-inning. The Kernels lone run came on a line-drive RBI single from Conor Mattke to drive home Kendan Skinner in the fourth-inning. Mitchell finished with four hits and allowed 10 hits.

On Friday, Mitchell dropped the first game against Post 22 13-3 in five innings. Post 18 opened the game with three runs in the top of the first, including a Jaxson Hartman RBI double, and two runs off an error, but the Expos responded with 13 unanswered runs. Mitchell finished with five hits, and allowed 13 hits by the Expos.

Mitchell finishes the season at 8-30.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
