Mitchell Junior Legion falls to Post 22 Expos to end season

RAPID CITY — Mitchell’s Junior Legion season came to an end on Saturday after the Kernels fell in back-to-back games to the Rapid City Post 22 Expos in the first round of the Class A Junior Legion playoffs.

The No. 14 seed in the tournament, Mitchell lost to the No. 2 seed Expos 16-1 in five innings in Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Saturday.

Post 22 (57-10) scored five runs in the second-inning, six in the third-inning, one in the fourth-inning and four in the fifth-inning. The Kernels lone run came on a line-drive RBI single from Conor Mattke to drive home Kendan Skinner in the fourth-inning. Mitchell finished with four hits and allowed 10 hits.

On Friday, Mitchell dropped the first game against Post 22 13-3 in five innings. Post 18 opened the game with three runs in the top of the first, including a Jaxson Hartman RBI double, and two runs off an error, but the Expos responded with 13 unanswered runs. Mitchell finished with five hits, and allowed 13 hits by the Expos.

Mitchell finishes the season at 8-30.