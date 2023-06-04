Mitchell Junior Legion battles in three games at Harrisburg tournament

HARRISBURG, S.D. — Offense remained hard to come by for the Mitchell Post 18 Junior Legion baseball team at the Alex Kummer Memorial Junior Legion tournament on Friday and Saturday, as the Juniors finished the weekend with an 0-3 mark.

Sioux Falls Post 15 defeated Mitchell on Friday by an 11-6 score, followed by a 4-2 Harrisburg Gold victory and a 1-0 Rapid City Post 320 Shooters triumph on Saturday.

Against Sioux Falls, Mitchell finished with seven hits and four errors, unable to fully take advantage of Sioux Falls’ eight errors in the game. Mitchell’s Kenden Skinner had two hits in the game, Jacob Ebert scored twice and Canon Moller drove in a pair of runs. Jaxson Hartman started the game and took the loss, throwing 4 2/3 innings with six hits, six runs (three earned) allowed and five strikeouts. Brennen Penne pitched 2 1/3 innings with five hits, five runs allowed and three punchouts.

In the contest against the hosts Harrisburg Gold, Mitchell was held to three hits. Skinner drove in both runs with a two-run single in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 4-2. Hartman and Conor Mattke scored and those three players had the team’s only hits of the game. Ebert started and threw three innings, taking the loss, despite allowing only one earned run and four hits. Van Johnson threw three scoreless innings of relief with two hits allowed.

In the Juniors’ final game on Saturday against the Shooters, with Mitchell held to one hit, a Hartman single in the first inning. Post 18 had baserunners on in nearly every inning but left nine men on base.

Shooters starting pitcher Ben Thompson threw seven innings and struck out seven. Dawson Jonnassen was strong for Mitchell on the mound, throwing a complete game and allowing seven hits, one run and striking out three.

Mitchell (1-8) is back in action on Tuesday, June 6, with a doubleheader at Pierre and at Sioux Falls East on Wednesday, June 7.