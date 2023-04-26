99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Mitchell hires longtime assistant Pat Larson as new Kernel football coach

The Mitchell Kernels are going with a familiar name in its next head football coach.

Kernel football JQF general.jpg
The Mitchell High School football team gathers at midfield prior to a game at Joe Quintal Field.
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
April 25, 2023 at 9:36 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels are going with a familiar name in its next head football coach.

The school announced late Wednesday that it is hiring Pat Larson as the Kernels' coach.

Larson is a Mitchell High School and Dakota State University graduate. He has been on the Mitchell football staff for the past 19 years, coaching at every level within the program, most recently as a varsity assistant and Junior varsity head coach. He was named the Mitchell High School Assistant Coach of the Year in 2019 and the 2020 11AA Assistant Football Coach of the Year.

Larson has also been on the boys basketball coaching staff for six seasons and previously coached track and field.

PatLarsonbasketball.jpg
Mitchell's Pat Larson looks on from the bench during the Class AA state boys basketball tournament in Rapid City.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

"I am excited for the opportunity to work with the coaching staff and student-athletes to grow and enhance a program that the entire community can continue to be proud of," Larson said. "I will work to ensure that we put a competitive team on the field every week, while using the sport of football to teach life-long lessons that will carry our student-athletes into adulthood."

ADVERTISEMENT

In the statement, Larson thanked previous head coach Kent Van Overschelde, who resigned after 16 years as Kernel head coach in Febraury, for his mentoring role while serving on the football staff.

"Coach Larson is a person of incredibly high character and is highly respected by both our student-athletes and his coaching colleagues," Mitchell Activities Director Cory Aadland said in a statement. "His energy and passion for all things Mitchell Kernels is infectious and will serve him well leading our football program. He places a priority on building relationships and developing young people that our school and the Mitchell community will be proud of."

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
051723.SilasHoldeman.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet
May 17, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher