Mitchell High School to hold activities meeting on Aug. 1

MITCHELL — The Mitchell School District will be holding its activities meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the district's Performing Arts Center.

The meeting will cover policies and procedures that will make activities run more efficiently and effectively for participants, parents, coaches and advisors.

All students in grades 6-12 and guardians who wish to participate in any extra-curricular activity should attend this meeting.

Topics to be covered will include code of conduct expectations, academic requirements, annual physical forms, travel expectations and out of season training, among other necessary items.