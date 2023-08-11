Mitchell High School activities introduce digital ticketing option for 2023-24 home events

MITCHELL — With a new year of high school events starting up, event attendees for Mitchell High School activities will have expanded options for payment and securing tickets ahead of time.

With the start of the 2023-24 activities calendar, MHS is set to begin offering digital ticketing in addition to the traditional methods of buying tickets at the entrance of a given event. Through vendor HomeTown Ticketing, tickets will be available via web browser on the school district’s activities webpage as well as the HomeTown Fan app.

Digital ticketing will be available at all MHS sporting events, fine arts performances and other school activities. However, MHS activities director Cory Aadland noted there are still details to be ironed out for school events organized by the Mitchell Athletic Booster Club and whether they will use the service. This includes the activity passes offered to the public by the Booster Club, though student and staff activity passes will move to the digital platform.

“I feel like we’ve got a really good option, a really good solution, with this vendor, and it’s time to make it available,” Aadland said. “People can continue to operate the same way we have in the past, and that’s fine, but we wanted to have this option, as well.”

Previously, tickets could be purchased at the door with cash or check. That structure will remain, but according to Aadland, the new digital ticketing service allows for the purchase of tickets prior to arriving at an event and essentially adds the option to pay at the door with a credit card or other mobile payment service like Apple Pay or Google Pay with no additional fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once tickets are purchased, the user will receive a confirmation email with a PDF version of the tickets available for printing or can be accessed through the app. Transferring tickets is also available through the service.

“It should be really fan-friendly and provide a level of convenience,” Aadland said.

Adding a digital ticketing option has been in consideration since there was a push for it during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Aadland. Especially at larger events with longer lines, Aadland expects digital tickets to become a welcomed option, even if the public is slow to adopt at first.

“Like most things, it'll probably be a kind of slow, gradual move toward it,” Aadland said. “But there are times when we’re dealing with lines and the volume of people we're trying to get through the door where this will be really beneficial.”

Mitchell will be among the first Class AA schools to offer digital tickets, with Harrisburg already offering the platform to fans. Digital tickets have also been made available for South Dakota High School Activities Association state events for the last few years alongside the traditional sales at the gate, and Dakota Wesleyan has done the same since the onset of the pandemic for Tiger events.

The cost to the Mitchell School District is a service fee charged by HomeTown Ticketing of 2.9% plus 30 cents for each order.

MHS’s first event with the digital option available is a varsity soccer doubleheader set to begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Joe Quintal Field.

